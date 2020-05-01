Breedon : Appointment of Carol Hui as non-executive director

Log in
05/01/2020 | 03:28am EDT

1 May 2020

BREEDON GROUP PLC ("BREEDON" OR "THE COMPANY")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Further to the announcement made on 11 March 2020, Breedon is pleased to announce that Carol Hui has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Regulatory Disclosures

In the previous five years, Carol Wai Wing Hui (also known by her married surname Rankin), aged 63, has been a director of the following entities:

Current directorships

Past directorships

British Tourist Authority

Action for Blind People

East Glory Investments Limited

Amey plc

Heathrow Airport Limited

Amey UK plc

Heathrow Community Trust

London South Bank University

LHR Airports Limited

Robert Walters plc

Triumph Properties Limited

As at today's date, Ms Hui does not hold any ordinary shares in Breedon.

There are no other details regarding the appointment of Ms Hui that require disclosure under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

- ends -

Enquiries:

Breedon Group plc

01332 694010

Amit Bhatia, Non-Executive Chairman

Pat Ward, Group Chief Executive

Stephen Jacobs, Head of Communications

07831 764592

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and joint broker)

020 7397 8900

Max Hartley

Numis Securities (joint broker)

020 7260 1000

Ben Stoop / Heraclis Economides

Teneo

020 7420 3180

Matt Denham/ Rachel Miller

Notes to editors

Breedon Group plc is a leading construction materials group in Great Britain and Ireland. It operates two cement plants and an extensive network of quarries, asphalt plants and ready-mixed concrete plants, together with slate production, concrete and clay products manufacturing, contract surfacing and highway maintenance operations. The Group employs nearly 3,000 people and has nearly 900 million tonnes of mineral reserves and resources. Its strategy is to continue growing organically and through the acquisition of businesses in the heavyside construction materials market.

Disclaimer

Breedon Group plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 07:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
