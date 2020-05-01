Breedon : Appointment of Carol Hui as non-executive director

1 May 2020
BREEDON GROUP PLC ("BREEDON" OR "THE COMPANY")
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Further to the announcement made on 11 March 2020, Breedon is pleased to announce that Carol Hui has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect.
Regulatory Disclosures
In the previous five years, Carol Wai Wing Hui (also known by her married surname Rankin), aged 63, has been a director of the following entities:
|
Current directorships
|
Past directorships
|
|
|
British Tourist Authority
|
Action for Blind People
|
East Glory Investments Limited
|
Amey plc
|
Heathrow Airport Limited
|
Amey UK plc
|
Heathrow Community Trust
|
London South Bank University
|
|
LHR Airports Limited
|
|
Robert Walters plc
|
|
Triumph Properties Limited
|
|
|
As at today's date, Ms Hui does not hold any ordinary shares in Breedon.
There are no other details regarding the appointment of Ms Hui that require disclosure under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
|
- ends -
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Breedon Group plc
|
01332 694010
|
Amit Bhatia, Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
Pat Ward, Group Chief Executive
|
|
Stephen Jacobs, Head of Communications
|
07831 764592
|
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and joint broker)
|
020 7397 8900
|
Max Hartley
|
|
Numis Securities (joint broker)
|
020 7260 1000
|
Ben Stoop / Heraclis Economides
|
|
Teneo
|
020 7420 3180
|
Matt Denham/ Rachel Miller
|
Notes to editors
Breedon Group plc is a leading construction materials group in Great Britain and Ireland. It operates two cement plants and an extensive network of quarries, asphalt plants and ready-mixed concrete plants, together with slate production, concrete and clay products manufacturing, contract surfacing and highway maintenance operations. The Group employs nearly 3,000 people and has nearly 900 million tonnes of mineral reserves and resources. Its strategy is to continue growing organically and through the acquisition of businesses in the heavyside construction materials market.
Disclaimer
Breedon Group plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 07:28:00 UTC