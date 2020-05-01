Breedon : Appointment of Carol Hui as non-executive director

1 May 2020

BREEDON GROUP PLC ("BREEDON" OR "THE COMPANY")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Further to the announcement made on 11 March 2020, Breedon is pleased to announce that Carol Hui has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Regulatory Disclosures

In the previous five years, Carol Wai Wing Hui (also known by her married surname Rankin), aged 63, has been a director of the following entities:

Current directorships Past directorships British Tourist Authority Action for Blind People East Glory Investments Limited Amey plc Heathrow Airport Limited Amey UK plc Heathrow Community Trust London South Bank University LHR Airports Limited Robert Walters plc Triumph Properties Limited

As at today's date, Ms Hui does not hold any ordinary shares in Breedon.

There are no other details regarding the appointment of Ms Hui that require disclosure under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.