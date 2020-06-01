Breedon : appoints first Group Head of Sustainability

Breedon has appointed Donna Hunt as its first Group Head of Sustainability.

Donna brings over 20 years' knowledge and experience to Breedon, having held several senior sustainability, environmental and stakeholder engagement positions across the energy, aerospace engineering and construction materials sectors. She has served on several cross-industry committees on sustainability-related topics and remains an active STEM Industry Ambassador on behalf of the Mineral Products Qualifications Council (MPQC).

In the newly-created role, Donna will be responsible for developing and implementing an effective sustainability strategy to shape the Group's practices and performance, ultimately improving the sustainability of Breedon's operations, products and services.

Breedon's Group Chief Executive, Pat Ward, said: 'Last year we made a firm commitment to the Sustainability Charter of the Global Cement and Concrete Association and we are progressively adopting its associated guidelines throughout the Group.

'Donna's appointment reflects our determination, despite these challenging times, to put sustainability at the heart of our business model and long-term strategy.

'She will take the lead in significantly enhancing our engagement with our stakeholders, academic and engineering institutions and cross-sector sustainability experts to ensure that we seek out and embed best practice and technological innovation across our business.'

Donna Hunt added: 'The construction sector offers major opportunities to help the world build as sustainably as possible. Even in these challenging times it is vital that we maintain a focus on a long-term, sustainable future. I'm looking forward to working with the Breedon team to make sure our operations and products deliver market-leading environmental, social and economic performance for all our stakeholders.'