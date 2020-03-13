Brembo S p A : Filing of Documents

Stezzano, 13 marzo 2020

Documentazione messa a disposizione del pubblico per l'Assemblea degli Azionisti del 23 aprile 2020

Brembo informa che la seguente documentazione è disponibile, ai sensi delle disposizioni regolamentari vigenti, presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (https://www.brembo.com/it/investitori/per-gli-azionisti/assemblea-dei-soci)nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato (www.1info.it):

Avviso di convocazione Assemblea straordinaria e ordinaria per il giorno 23 aprile 2020

Relazioni illustrative degli amministratori sulla nomina degli organi sociali

La documentazione prevista all'art. 125 quater, comma 1, lett. b) e c) del TUF (moduli di delega e informazioni sul capitale sociale).

L'ulteriore documentazione relativa all'Assemblea sarà messa a disposizione entro i termini di legge.

**********************************************

Filing of documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting called on 23 April 2020

Brembo informs that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's registered offices, on the Company's website (http://www.brembo.com/en/investors/for- shareholders/shareholders-meeting), as well as on the authorized central storage mechanism (www.1info.it), according to the applicable regulations:

Calling Notice of Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 23 April 2020

Directors' reports relating to the appointment of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

All documents pursuant to Art. 125 quater, comma 1, lett. b) and c) of TUF (proxy forms and information on share capital).

The remaining documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with the terms set forth by current regulations.

Contatti societari:

Laura Panseri

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +39 035 605 2145

Email: laura_panseri@brembo.it

www.brembo.com

1/1