Brembo S.p.A.

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Brembo S p A : INTERVIEW WITH THE BREMBO TRACK ENGINEERS AFTER THE FIRST MOTOGP 2020 RACE

07/22/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

What's the most exciting challenge in racing on the same circuit again, and why?​

«The teams will have put together more data and all of them, from the first to the last, will try to improve on the lap record of the first race. It's the first time a second race has been held on the same circuit, and within the space of just a few days, so it'll be interesting to see the data for the temperature, track and circuit conditions. »​

Can personalized changes be made to the braking system between one race and the other?​

«Yes, of course. The teams that reached the limit in terms of temperature, given the increase we saw over the weekend, might shift to a 'safer' configuration for the next race. Or, on the contrary, teams that maybe went for over-conservative solutions could opt for a more 'extreme' solution in the second weekend, perhaps defining a lighter disc configuration seeing as the heavier or High Mass discs had the temperature under control.»​

Jerez is one of the tracks that call for a lot of braking. What does this mean in practical terms?​

«We don't have really high braking energies, but there are braking situations very close together and this means raised temperatures not so much for the discs as for the calipers, because there isn't enough cooling time.»​

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:30:16 UTC
