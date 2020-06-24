Log in
BREMBO S.P.A.

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
06/24 10:43:26 am
8.348 EUR   -0.86%
BREMBO S P A : Refined brembo performance for polestar brake system
PU
05/13BREMBO S P A : Trascrizione CONF. CALL Q1 2020
PU
05/12BREMBO S P A : Q1 2020 results
PU
Brembo S p A : REFINED BREMBO PERFORMANCE FOR POLESTAR BRAKE SYSTEM

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

The dual-cast floating brake disc is made of two materials, cast iron and aluminum. This new disc has many advantages: reduced weight (15-20 percent lighter), greater driving comfort, less corrosion, less wear and better brake performance.

The dual-cast floating brake disc has a cast-iron braking surface and an aluminum hat, combining the advantages of cast iron's heat-resistance with the lightweight properties of aluminum. The two materials are innovatively combined into a single component. During operation, the disc effectively maximizes performance by functioning as an integral disc at low temperatures, then as a floating disc at high temperatures with minimal distortion.

The Brembo Polestar 2 brake system is a unique stopping solution where form truly follows functi​on.​​​​

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 203 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net income 2020 118 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2020 270 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 2 727 M 3 090 M 3 074 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 022
Free-Float 42,4%
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,00 €
Last Close Price 8,42 €
Spread / Highest target 5,70%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Cristina Bombassei Executive Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-23.87%3 090
HANON SYSTEMS-14.80%4 204
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD56.58%2 032
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-22.52%1 770
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-27.34%1 587
NISSIN KOGYO CO., LTD.-1.17%1 341
