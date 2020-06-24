Brembo S p A : REFINED BREMBO PERFORMANCE FOR POLESTAR BRAKE SYSTEM

The dual-cast floating brake disc is made of two materials, cast iron and aluminum. This new disc has many advantages: reduced weight (15-20 percent lighter), greater driving comfort, less corrosion, less wear and better brake performance.



The dual-cast floating brake disc has a cast-iron braking surface and an aluminum hat, combining the advantages of cast iron's heat-resistance with the lightweight properties of aluminum. The two materials are innovatively combined into a single component. During operation, the disc effectively maximizes performance by functioning as an integral disc at low temperatures, then as a floating disc at high temperatures with minimal distortion.



The Brembo Polestar 2 brake system is a unique stopping solution where form truly follows functi​on.​​​​