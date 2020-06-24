Brembo S p A : REFINED BREMBO PERFORMANCE FOR POLESTAR BRAKE SYSTEM

The dual-cast floating brake disc is made of two materials, cast iron and aluminum. This new disc has many advantages: reduced weight (15-20 percent lighter), greater driving comfort, less corrosion, less wear and better brake performance.
The dual-cast floating brake disc has a cast-iron braking surface and an aluminum hat, combining the advantages of cast iron's heat-resistance with the lightweight properties of aluminum. The two materials are innovatively combined into a single component. During operation, the disc effectively maximizes performance by functioning as an integral disc at low temperatures, then as a floating disc at high temperatures with minimal distortion.
The Brembo Polestar 2 brake system is a unique stopping solution where form truly follows function.
Disclaimer
Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC