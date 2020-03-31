Brembo S p A : acquires an interest in Pirelli

Stezzano (BG), 31 March 2020

Brembo acquires an interest in Pirelli

Brembo, world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems, today announced that it holds an interest in Pirelli, a global high value consumer tyre company.

By adopting a long-termnon-speculative approach, Brembo has autonomously decided to invest in Pirelli, whose history, brand, leading position and innovation-oriented approach makes it, just like Brembo, an excellent and particularly significant company in its industry.

As at today's date Brembo, both directly and through its parent company Nuova FourB, holds a 2.43% stake in Pirelli.

Brembo contacts: