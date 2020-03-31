Brembo S p A : acquires an interest in Pirelli

Stezzano (BG), 31 March 2020
Brembo acquires an interest in Pirelli
Brembo, world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems, today announced that it holds an interest in Pirelli, a global high value consumer tyre company.
By adopting a long-termnon-speculative approach, Brembo has autonomously decided to invest in Pirelli, whose history, brand, leading position and innovation-oriented approach makes it, just like Brembo, an excellent and particularly significant company in its industry.
As at today's date Brembo, both directly and through its parent company Nuova FourB, holds a 2.43% stake in Pirelli.
Brembo contacts:
|
Matteo Tiraboschi
|
Roberto Cattaneo
|
Executive Deputy Chairman
|
Head of Media Relations
|
Tel. +39 035 605 2090
|
Tel. +39 035 605 5787
|
|
e-mail: press@brembo.it
|
Robero Grazioli
|
|
Chief Business Development Officer
|
|
Tel. +39 035 605 5828
|
|
e-mail: roberto_grazioli@brembo.it
|
|
www.brembo.com
|
www.brembo.com
Disclaimer
Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:20:05 UTC