Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Brembo S.p.A.    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 02:14:25 pm
6.71 EUR   +0.90%
01:21pBREMBO S P A : acquires an interest in Pirelli
PU
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/23BREMBO S P A : Filing of Documents
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brembo S p A : acquires an interest in Pirelli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Stezzano (BG), 31 March 2020

Brembo acquires an interest in Pirelli

Brembo, world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems, today announced that it holds an interest in Pirelli, a global high value consumer tyre company.

By adopting a long-termnon-speculative approach, Brembo has autonomously decided to invest in Pirelli, whose history, brand, leading position and innovation-oriented approach makes it, just like Brembo, an excellent and particularly significant company in its industry.

As at today's date Brembo, both directly and through its parent company Nuova FourB, holds a 2.43% stake in Pirelli.

Brembo contacts:

Matteo Tiraboschi

Roberto Cattaneo

Executive Deputy Chairman

Head of Media Relations

Tel. +39 035 605 2090

Tel. +39 035 605 5787

e-mail: press@brembo.it

Robero Grazioli

Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +39 035 605 5828

e-mail: roberto_grazioli@brembo.it

www.brembo.com

www.brembo.com

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BREMBO S.P.A.
01:21pBREMBO S P A : acquires an interest in Pirelli
PU
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/23BREMBO S P A : Filing of Documents
PU
03/23BREMBO S P A : INTEGRATION TO THE AGM Calling notice
PU
03/20BREMBO S P A : Dividend 2019 suspension
PU
03/16Carmakers put brakes on European production as coronavirus hits
RE
03/16BREMBO S P A : Innovation, heritage and passion come together in the new dyatomt..
PU
03/14Ferrari to close plants in Italy for two weeks in coronavirus response
RE
03/13BREMBO S P A : Calling Notice of Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/13BREMBO S P A : Filing of Documents
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 474 M
EBIT 2020 263 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 194 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 154 M
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,08  €
Last Close Price 6,65  €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Cristina Bombassei Executive Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-34.90%2 376
HANON SYSTEMS0.58%3 763
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-0.40%1 634
NISSIN KOGYO CO., LTD.0.27%1 331
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-2.86%1 206
AB DYNAMICS PLC-49.29%297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group