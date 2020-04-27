Brembo S p A : to restart some Italy ops from Tuesday

The company said it had disinfected and sanitized all working areas and put measures in place to protect workers, including the use of masks, temperature measurements before entering the sites and limits to how many people can be present in the work and common areas.

Operations at the three pants have been shut since March 16.

Italy has said it would allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 as it prepares a staged end to Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown. Some businesses deemed "strategic" and exporting companies were allowed to resume activity sooner to reduce the risk of being cut out of the production chain and losing business.

