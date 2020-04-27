Log in
BREMBO S.P.A.    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Brembo S p A : to restart some Italy ops from Tuesday

04/27/2020 | 10:17am EDT
Interview with Brembo Executive Vice-Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi at Brembo headquarters

Premuim brakes maker Brembo said on Monday it would restart some activities at its Curno, Mapello and Sellero plants in Italy from Tuesday after the government eased some of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The company said it had disinfected and sanitized all working areas and put measures in place to protect workers, including the use of masks, temperature measurements before entering the sites and limits to how many people can be present in the work and common areas.

Operations at the three pants have been shut since March 16.

Italy has said it would allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 as it prepares a staged end to Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown. Some businesses deemed "strategic" and exporting companies were allowed to resume activity sooner to reduce the risk of being cut out of the production chain and losing business.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 368 M
EBIT 2020 242 M
Net income 2020 170 M
Debt 2020 224 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 2 434 M
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,06  €
Last Close Price 7,52  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Cristina Bombassei Executive Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-32.05%2 628
HANON SYSTEMS-2.23%3 791
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.0.29%1 520
NISSIN KOGYO CO., LTD.0.27%1 338
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-2.06%1 229
AB DYNAMICS PLC-27.98%420
