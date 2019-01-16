DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.01.2019 / 08:44

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- hereby announces

that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives