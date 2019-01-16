Log in
BREMER LAGERHAUS GESLSCHFT AG VON 1877
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 02:01:52 am
12.1 EUR   --.--%
News 
News Summary

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
01/16/2019 | 02:50am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2019 / 08:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- hereby announces
that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives


16.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-
Präsident-Kennedy-Platz 1A
28203 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.blg-logistics.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766533  16.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Dreeke Chairman-Management Board
Stephan-Andreas Kaulvers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Bieniek Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Dammann Member-Supervisory Board
Karoline Linnert Member-Supervisory Board
