DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.01.2019 / 08:44
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- hereby
announces
that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019
German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv
English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2019
German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv
English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019
German: https://www.blg-logistics.com/de/investor-relations/archiv
English: https://www.blg-logistics.com/en/investor-relations/archives
