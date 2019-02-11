Log in
BREMER LAGERHAUS GESLSCHFT AG VON 1877 (BLH)
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/11/2019 | 04:00am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-
BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.02.2019 / 09:57
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-
Street: Präsident-Kennedy-Platz 1
Postal code: 28203
City: Bremen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900K5SKBTCN6YYP31

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Erfüllung Kauf- und Abtretungsvertrag

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Stadtgemeinde Bremen
City of registered office, country: Bremen, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Bremer Verkehrs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jan 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 63.02 % 0 % 63.02 % 3,840,000
Previous notification 50.42 % 12.61 % 63.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005261606 1936000 484032 50.42 % 12.61 %
Total 2420032 63.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Stadtgemeinde Bremen 50.42 % % 50.42 %
Bremer Verkehrs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft 12.61 % % 12.61 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Feb 2019


11.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-
Präsident-Kennedy-Platz 1
28203 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.blg-logistics.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

774265  11.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
