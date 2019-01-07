Brenntag : 01/07/2019 Brenntag appointed as sole distributor for Infineum in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, has been appointed as sole distributor for Infineum in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil, effective January 2019. Having worked with Infineum since 1990, this latest appointment extends the relationship between the parties beyond their existing arrangements in Europe and the Middle East.

Fabian Devita, ‎Americas Sales Director at Infineum, commented on the appointment: 'We want to expand our collaboration with Brenntag based on the knowledge, experience and a robust working relationship we have successfully developed with Brenntag in other regions. This appointment is an important strategic decision to catalyze growth in the region.'

Germán Torres, CEO Brenntag Latin America, commented on the appointment: 'We are very excited about this next step in our relationship with Infineum and look forward to connecting customers to Infineum through value-adding partnerships in this region.'

This new relationship will help to support customers and suppliers in the region, with tailor-made distribution solutions for Infineum products.

About Infineum:

The Infineum Group of Companies is a world-class petroleum additives enterprise. With global headquarters in Milton Hill, UK, Infineum is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of lubricant additives used primarily in automotive, heavy-duty diesel and marine engines, and additives for diesel fuels. Its customers are oil companies, other lubricant and fuel marketers and OEMs. The Infineum product line also includes specialty additives for small engines, automotive transmissions, and gas engines, and industrial oils. Infineum has Business & Technology centers in the USA, UK, Singapore and China and has sales representation in over 70 countries.