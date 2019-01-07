Log in
Brenntag    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG (BNR)
01/07 05:20:25 am
38.415 EUR   -0.48%
2017Financials weigh on European stocks as 'Trumpflation' hopes fade
RE
2017BRENNTAG AG : half-yearly earnings release
2017BRENNTAG AG : annual earnings release
Brenntag : 01/07/2019 Brenntag appointed as sole distributor for Infineum in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil

01/07/2019 | 05:09am EST

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, has been appointed as sole distributor for Infineum in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil, effective January 2019. Having worked with Infineum since 1990, this latest appointment extends the relationship between the parties beyond their existing arrangements in Europe and the Middle East.

Fabian Devita, ‎Americas Sales Director at Infineum, commented on the appointment: 'We want to expand our collaboration with Brenntag based on the knowledge, experience and a robust working relationship we have successfully developed with Brenntag in other regions. This appointment is an important strategic decision to catalyze growth in the region.'

Germán Torres, CEO Brenntag Latin America, commented on the appointment: 'We are very excited about this next step in our relationship with Infineum and look forward to connecting customers to Infineum through value-adding partnerships in this region.'

This new relationship will help to support customers and suppliers in the region, with tailor-made distribution solutions for Infineum products.

About Infineum:
The Infineum Group of Companies is a world-class petroleum additives enterprise. With global headquarters in Milton Hill, UK, Infineum is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of lubricant additives used primarily in automotive, heavy-duty diesel and marine engines, and additives for diesel fuels. Its customers are oil companies, other lubricant and fuel marketers and OEMs. The Infineum product line also includes specialty additives for small engines, automotive transmissions, and gas engines, and industrial oils. Infineum has Business & Technology centers in the USA, UK, Singapore and China and has sales representation in over 70 countries.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 10:08:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 12 488 M
EBIT 2018 715 M
Net income 2018 445 M
Debt 2018 1 655 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 13,39
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 5 964 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Edward Holland Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stefan Zuschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG2.39%6 795
DOWDUPONT2.34%125 564
BASF4.62%66 130
SASOL LIMITED2.76%19 416
ROYAL DSM0.95%14 909
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT1.60%14 212
