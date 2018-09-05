Brenntag : 09/05/2018 Brenntag closes acquisition of the chemicals distribution business of Canada Colors and Chemicals

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), a global leader in chemical distribution, has completed the acquisition of the chemicals distribution business of Canada Colors and Chemicals Ltd. ('CCC'). The acquisition agreement was signed in July 2018.

CCC offers a full-line portfolio with operations in the main industrial areas across all of Canada and serves a highly diversified customer base in industries such as Life Sciences, Water Treatment, Coatings, Construction, Energy and Mining.

Steven Holland, CEO Brenntag Group: 'With the acquisition of CCC, Brenntag strengthens its focus and specialties capabilities in both Life Science and Material Science. CCC's broad positioning and extensive product and service portfolio perfectly complement Brenntag's offer to our customers and suppliers.'