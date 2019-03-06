DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Brenntag AG: Steven Holland to retire as CEO by February 2020 at the end of his contract



06-March-2019 / 08:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steven Holland, CEO of Brenntag AG, informed the chairman of the Supervisory Board today that he has decided he will retire after nine years as CEO when his current contract ends in February 2020 and he will not be available for an extension of his contract. He remains fully committed throughout the transition period. Stefan Zuschke, the chairman of the Supervisory Board, points out the significant contribution by Steven Holland in Brenntag's journey from private to public ownership and its expansion into a truly global chemical distribution company and market leader. A decision on succession will be made by the Supervisory Board based on a structured selection process.



