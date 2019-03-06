Log in
Brenntag AG: Steven Holland to retire as CEO by February 2020 at the end of his contract

03/06/2019 | 02:10am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Brenntag AG: Steven Holland to retire as CEO by February 2020 at the end of his contract

06-March-2019 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steven Holland, CEO of Brenntag AG, informed the chairman of the Supervisory Board today that he has decided he will retire after nine years as CEO when his current contract ends in February 2020 and he will not be available for an extension of his contract. He remains fully committed throughout the transition period. Stefan Zuschke, the chairman of the Supervisory Board, points out the significant contribution by Steven Holland in Brenntag's journey from private to public ownership and its expansion into a truly global chemical distribution company and market leader. A decision on succession will be made by the Supervisory Board based on a structured selection process.
 
Contact:
Brenntag AG
Thomas Langer, VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 1496
Fax: +49 201 6496 2003
eMail: ir@brenntag.de
www.brenntag.com
 

06-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

784319  06-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
