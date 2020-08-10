Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brenntag AG    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BRENNTAG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Analyst Thomas Maul from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRENNTAG AG
08:46aBRENNTAG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:20aBRENNTAG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03:45aBRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08/09BRENNTAG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/07BRENNTAG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/07BRENNTAG : UBS revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
08/06BRENNTAG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/06BRENNTAG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/06BRENNTAG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/06BRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 875 M 13 955 M 13 955 M
Net income 2020 449 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 1 615 M 1 897 M 1 897 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 7 975 M 9 400 M 9 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 233
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG AG
Duration : Period :
Brenntag AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,53 €
Last Close Price 51,62 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG6.48%9 400
BASF SE-28.20%52 349
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.82%48 249
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.98%40 999
ROYAL DSM N.V.10.68%25 684
FMC CORPORATION9.97%14 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group