Brenntag : 03/13/2019 Brenntag and MANE form partnership to distribute perfume oils to Germany and Switzerland

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, is distributing MANE's range of perfume oils to customers in Germany and Switzerland since the beginning of 2019.

Patrick Koch, Brenntag Business Manager Cosmetics DACH, is very much looking forward to a rewarding long-term collaboration: 'After working together successfully for some years in the areas of flavoring compositions in Germany and perfume concentrates in Eastern Europe, we can now add the fragrance creations of MANE, a leading and long-established French company, to our extensive range of cosmetic raw materials which we sell to our customers in Germany and Switzerland.'

Günter M. Wohlmannstetter, General Manager DE-CHE-Benelux at MANE, adds: 'We are confident that this collaboration will allow us to achieve an almost 100 percent market presence in both countries. Together with Brenntag, we will be able to offer the high-quality, market-conform perfume oils of MANE to an even wider customer base in future.'

To begin with, the new collaboration will be concentrating on producers of cosmetics and body care products, and will expand to include the household cleaner and detergent segments in the near future.

About MANE:

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Bar-sur-Loup near the southern French town of Grasse, V. MANE FILS SA is a family company with a rich tradition. As the world's fifth-largest producer of fragrance and flavoring compositions, it has 74 locations in 38 countries around the world. With a workforce of 5,500 people, MANE generated total sales of EUR 1.248 billion in 2018.