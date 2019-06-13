Log in
Brenntag AG

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brenntag : 06/13/2019 Brenntag General Shareholders' Meeting decides on once again increased dividend for financial year 2018

0
06/13/2019 | 09:24am EDT
  • General Shareholder's Meeting decides on a payment of a dividend of 1.20 EUR per share (+9.1% on previous year)
  • General Shareholders' Meeting votes to endorse all motions put by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Essen earlier today. In their speeches, Chief Executive Officer Steven Holland and Chief Financial Officer Georg Müller reported to shareholders on the financial year 2018 with the two key performance indicators gross profit and operating EBITDA being clearly increased compared with the previous year. All Group regions contributed to the growth, with North America in particular delivering a very strong rise in earnings. The acquisitions also made the sound contribution to earnings that had been anticipated.

With an attendance rate of 80%, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions with a large majority in each case. Accordingly, it resolved to pay dividends in the amount of 1.20 EUR per share, an increase of 9.1% compared with the previous year. In doing so, Brenntag is continuing its policy of paying a higher dividend each year, thereby allowing shareholders to participate appropriately in the company's growth. The payout ratio is 40.2% of profit after tax attributable to Brenntag shareholders.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:23:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 139 M
EBIT 2019 742 M
Net income 2019 469 M
Debt 2019 1 706 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 6 644 M
Chart BRENNTAG AG
Duration : Period :
Brenntag AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 51,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Edward Holland Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stefan Zuschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG16.18%7 354
BASF SE2.57%61 133
DUPONTNEM0.00%56 983
ROYAL DSM48.94%21 038
SASOL LIMITED-12.41%15 963
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.26%12 412
