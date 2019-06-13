Brenntag : 06/13/2019 Brenntag General Shareholders' Meeting decides on once again increased dividend for financial year 2018

General Shareholder's Meeting decides on a payment of a dividend of 1.20 EUR per share (+9.1% on previous year)

General Shareholders' Meeting votes to endorse all motions put by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Essen earlier today. In their speeches, Chief Executive Officer Steven Holland and Chief Financial Officer Georg Müller reported to shareholders on the financial year 2018 with the two key performance indicators gross profit and operating EBITDA being clearly increased compared with the previous year. All Group regions contributed to the growth, with North America in particular delivering a very strong rise in earnings. The acquisitions also made the sound contribution to earnings that had been anticipated.

With an attendance rate of 80%, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions with a large majority in each case. Accordingly, it resolved to pay dividends in the amount of 1.20 EUR per share, an increase of 9.1% compared with the previous year. In doing so, Brenntag is continuing its policy of paying a higher dividend each year, thereby allowing shareholders to participate appropriately in the company's growth. The payout ratio is 40.2% of profit after tax attributable to Brenntag shareholders.