Brenntag : 06/28/2019 Brenntag expands lubricants business in the USA by acquiring regional distributor B&M Oil

06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, announces the acquisition of B&M Oil Company ('B&M'), a regional lubricants distributor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. The company is engaged in the sale, marketing and distribution of lubricants to automotive, industrial, commercial, construction, and agricultural consumers throughout the entire state of Oklahoma.

Markus Klaehn, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag Group and CEO Brenntag North America: 'B&M is a bolt on acquisition for J.A.M. Distributing, our Brenntag Lubricants business platform in the central US region and will expand our offering in the growing Oklahoma marketplace.'

The products distributed are primarily from ExxonMobil, including Mobil™-branded Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle and Industrial Lubricants.

'ExxonMobil is fortunate to be represented by the finest independent lubricants distributors in North America and throughout the world. Brenntag is a strong ExxonMobil distributor who has been proactive in developing and sharing best practices throughout its long-standing history representing the Mobil™ brand,' said Nathaniel Hedman, Sales Manager for ExxonMobil's North America Marketing Business Unit. 'We are pleased to achieve greater depth and synergy in the Oklahoma market through the addition of B&M's Oklahoma assets to Brenntag's business as we collectively continue our legacy of providing a rewarding Mobil™ brand experience to our customers.'

Anthony Gerace, Brenntag Group's Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions: 'B&M is a good fit that strengthens our position in the Oklahoma marketplace. The company's two metropolitan-based facilities will support the future growth of our lubricant distribution business in the area.'

The acquired business generated sales of 28.5 million USD in the financial year 2018.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:03 UTC
