Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brenntag AG    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brenntag : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, has signed an agreement to acquire Oils 'R Us Co., Ltd. headquartered in Thailand. The company has a diversified customer base as it distributes a wide range of lubricants for Automotive, Commercial Vehicle, Industrial and Marine applications.

'Our acquisition in Thailand, which is the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, perfectly drives Brenntag's lubricants expansion plan in the region forward. Not only regional, but also in terms of service offering, since Oils 'R Us offers us extensive possibilities to establish lubricant decanting and re-packaging capabilities in the future,' says Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag Group and CEO Brenntag Asia Pacific.

Brenntag already markets, sells, and distributes lubricants in Singapore, Hong Kong, the Central & South of Vietnam, and West Java including Jakarta in Indonesia. The acquisition of the business in Thailand will thus enlarge Brenntag's footprint in Southeast Asia.

Anthony Gerace, Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions at Brenntag Group, sums up: 'Our strategy is to build broad regional coverage of lubricant distribution in Southeast and Southern Asia. Adding a platform in the important market of Thailand is the next step for Brenntag Asia Pacific to complete its vison to become the leading distributor and provider of lubricants and value-added services in the region.'

The target business generated sales of approximately EUR 22 million in the financial year 2019. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of 2020.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 06:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRENNTAG AG
02:03aBRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils &..
PU
07/06BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/03BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/29BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/22BRENNTAG : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/19BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/15BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/11BRENNTAG AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/10BRENNTAG : 06/10/2020 Doreen Nowotne elected Supervisory Board Chairperson of Br..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 913 M 13 541 M 13 541 M
Net income 2020 406 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2020 1 635 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 7 830 M 8 862 M 8 900 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG AG
Duration : Period :
Brenntag AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,22 €
Last Close Price 50,68 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG4.54%8 862
BASF SE-25.75%52 917
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.61%48 235
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-18.61%39 339
ROYAL DSM N.V.8.10%24 175
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-19.99%13 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group