Brenntag : 08/06/2020 Brenntag reports solid results for the second quarter of 2020

Operating EBITDA* reached 276.2 million EUR (+4.0%)**

Operating gross profit*** with 715.9 million EUR (-0.6%) stable compared to prior-year quarter**

Free cash flow amounted to 213.7 million EUR and is clearly higher compared to the same period last year

Second half of the year influenced by high uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, reports another resilient quarter with positive operating EBITDA development and still limited impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag Group, said: 'Although we reported solid results in the second quarter with still limited effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business performance, we noticed declining demand in various customer industries, and the uncertainty in the markets with regards to the further developments remains high. The positive performance in the first six months is a sound foundation for the second half of the year which we expect to be even more challenging.'