BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report  
Brenntag AG: Dr Christian Kohlpaintner to become new CEO

09/26/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Brenntag AG: Dr Christian Kohlpaintner to become new CEO

26-Sep-2019 / 07:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG appointed Dr Christian Kohlpaintner as new CEO and Member of the Management Board effective 1st January 2020. Over the last two decades Christian Kohlpaintner has held various management positions in leading international companies and in his latest position was member of the Executive Committee of Clariant International Ltd. Christian Kohlpaintner will succeed the current CEO, Steven Holland, who will leave the company at the same time.

Stefan Zuschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG, welcomed Christian Kohlpaintner's appointment and stressed that Christian Kohlpaintner has the right experiences and skills for the role of Brenntag's CEO. At the same time, Stefan Zuschke thanked the outgoing CEO, Steven Holland, on behalf of the Supervisory Board for his important contribution to the development of Brenntag.

Contact:
Brenntag AG
Thomas Langer, Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 1496
Fax: +49 201 6496 2003
eMail: ir@brenntag.de
www.brenntag.com

26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880365

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

880365  26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 969 M
EBIT 2019 733 M
Net income 2019 462 M
Debt 2019 1 863 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 6 934 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,39  €
Last Close Price 44,34  €
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Edward Holland Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stefan Zuschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG19.05%7 595
BASF SE2.37%62 653
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-5.96%52 422
ROYAL DSM48.10%20 049
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.38%14 919
SASOL LIMITED-36.21%11 667
