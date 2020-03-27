Brenntag AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2020 / 11:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.23 EUR 7864.12 EUR 32.24 EUR 6705.92 EUR 32.25 EUR 5289.00 EUR 32.26 EUR 56938.90 EUR 32.27 EUR 1871.66 EUR 32.28 EUR 21789.00 EUR 32.29 EUR 4682.05 EUR 32.30 EUR 4618.90 EUR 32.31 EUR 19321.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.2702 EUR 129080.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

