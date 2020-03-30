Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brenntag AG    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brenntag AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 10:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag AG

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.89 EUR 9630.78 EUR
31.91 EUR 6669.19 EUR
31.93 EUR 5875.12 EUR
31.94 EUR 6260.24 EUR
31.95 EUR 10926.90 EUR
31.95 EUR 21726.00 EUR
31.95 EUR 12780.00 EUR
31.92 EUR 8905.68 EUR
31.95 EUR 6645.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.9355 EUR 89419.51 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58671  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRENNTAG AG
04:15aBRENNTAG AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/27BRENNTAG AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/12Germany's chemical association cuts production forecast due to coronavirus
RE
03/12BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/10BRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New coronavirus warnings
03/04BRENNTAG : 03/04/2020 Brenntag increases profit and intends to raise the dividen..
PU
03/04BRENNTAG AG : Annual results
CO
03/04BRENNTAG AG : Slide show results
CO
02/28BRENNTAG AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 797 M
EBIT 2020 729 M
Net income 2020 427 M
Debt 2020 1 717 M
Yield 2020 4,07%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 4 854 M
Chart BRENNTAG AG
Duration : Period :
Brenntag AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,58  €
Last Close Price 31,42  €
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Zuschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Müller Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRENNTAG AG-35.19%5 382
BASF SE-39.00%41 840
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.39%41 764
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-47.31%25 014
ROYAL DSM-15.19%18 733
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-24.52%12 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group