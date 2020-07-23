DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations



23-Jul-2020 / 18:58 CET/CEST

Brenntag AG (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) is today announcing preliminary results for the second quarter of 2020.

Brenntag AG's preliminary group financial key figures for sales, operating gross profit, operating EBITDA and earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 are mostly well above capital market expectations, calculated as the average of the most recent analyst estimates, which were published by Infront today.

Preliminary sales for the second quarter of 2020 are around EUR 2,817 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a decline of 12.9% year on year.

Preliminary operating gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 716 million. On a constant currency basis, this is roughly in line with the prior-year figure. This performance in the second quarter of 2020 is due mainly to a strong performance at the level of operating gross profit per unit.

Preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 276 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a rise of 4.0% year on year.

Preliminary earnings per share amount to EUR 0.80 and are therefore 1.2% below last year's figure.

Despite the significant impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the first six months of 2020 the company managed to keep the business almost fully operational. Moreover, the sound earnings performance in the first half of 2020 is attributable to the resilience of Brenntag's business model. The further course of the financial year remains uncertain due to the continuing expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full interim report for the first half of 2020 will be published on August 6, 2020.

