BRENNTAG AG    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG AG

(BNR)
07/23 01:09:09 pm
55.26 EUR   +6.19%
01:00pBRENNTAG AG : Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations
06:23aBRENNTAG : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
07/21BRENNTAG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations

07/23/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations

23-Jul-2020 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations

Brenntag AG (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) is today announcing preliminary results for the second quarter of 2020.

Brenntag AG's preliminary group financial key figures for sales, operating gross profit, operating EBITDA and earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 are mostly well above capital market expectations, calculated as the average of the most recent analyst estimates, which were published by Infront today.

Preliminary sales for the second quarter of 2020 are around EUR 2,817 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a decline of 12.9% year on year.

Preliminary operating gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 716 million. On a constant currency basis, this is roughly in line with the prior-year figure. This performance in the second quarter of 2020 is due mainly to a strong performance at the level of operating gross profit per unit.

Preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 276 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a rise of 4.0% year on year.

Preliminary earnings per share amount to EUR 0.80 and are therefore 1.2% below last year's figure.

Despite the significant impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the first six months of 2020 the company managed to keep the business almost fully operational. Moreover, the sound earnings performance in the first half of 2020 is attributable to the resilience of Brenntag's business model. The further course of the financial year remains uncertain due to the continuing expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full interim report for the first half of 2020 will be published on August 6, 2020.

Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag AG's management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:
Diana Alester, Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +49 201 6496 1141
E-mail: diana.alester@brenntag.de

23-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
