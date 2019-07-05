Brent backwardation narrows to lowest since March

The structure, knows as backwardation hit $1.13 a barrel on July 2, the day OPEC and its allies agreed to rollover their supply cuts for a another 9 months.

It has since recovered to around $1.50 a barrel.

(GRAPHIC: Brent crude 6-month forward curve -

"We had expected positive outcomes at the G-20 and OPEC to be modestly positive for oil prices in the near term but this optimism appears to have been misplaced," bank Jefferies said in a note.

"If the curve approaches contango we would expect further managed money selling pressure focused at the front end of the curve," Jefferies said.

Contango, or when the forward price of Brent trades above the prompt price, usually encourages traders to buy options to store crude, which could lead to rising inventories.

(GRAPHIC: WTI 6-month forward curve -

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)