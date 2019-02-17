Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brent crude oil slips away from 2019 high after China reports car sales drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 11:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday after climbing to their highest this year earlier in the session as China reported automobile sales in January fell for a seven month, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

International Brent crude futures were at $66.20 per barrel at 0353 GMT, down 5 cents from their last close. Brent earlier climbed to $66.78 a barrel, the highest since November 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.82 per barrel, up 23 cents from their last close. WTI prices also rose their highest since November, at $56.13 per barrel, earlier on Monday.

Traders said Brent prices slipped after China reported the weak car sales data.

China's vehicle sales last month fell by 15.8 percent versus the same month in 2018, an industry association said on Monday. This continued the 2018 trend, in which China recorded the first annual drop in vehicle sales on record.

So-called new energy vehicle sales in January, which include electric vehicles, registered a 140 percent increase, underscoring expectations that oil demand from cars may peak in China in the coming years.

Despite this data, global oil markets remain relatively tight because of supply cuts organised by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated producers like Russia. The group of producer countries agreed late last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a large supply overhang from swelling.

Further supporting crude prices have been U.S. sanctions against oil exporters and OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela.

Traders said financial markets, including crude futures, were also generally supported by hopes that the United States and China would soon resolve their trade disputes, which have dragged on global economic growth.

"Positive signs in the U.S.-China trade talks helped boost sentiment across markets," ANZ bank said on Monday.

At least partly offsetting the supply cuts has been a surge in U.S. crude oil production by more than 2 million bpd in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd.

And there are signs that U.S. output will rise further.

U.S. energy firms last week increased the number of oil rigs looking for new supply by three, to a total of 857, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a weekly report last Friday.

That means the U.S. rig count is higher than a year ago when fewer than 800 rigs were active.


U.S. crude output & drilling levels: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Eh2i9w

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 66.28 Delayed Quote.19.32%
WTI -0.09% 55.81 Delayed Quote.20.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
02/17Brent crude oil slips away from 2019 high after China reports car sales drop
RE
02/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Michelin, Amazon, Softbank, Colgate Palmolive
02/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nasdaq vs Euronext, UBS, Wirecard, Loews
02/11WTI : Sanctions, OPEC cuts push Asia's heavy crude oil prices above Brent
RE
02/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Sonos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Publicis ....
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.