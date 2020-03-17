Log in
Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh

03/17/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

Brent crude fell below $30 a barrel on Tuesday to its lowest since 2016, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed economic growth and oil demand while Saudi Arabia and Russia kept up their battle for market share.

Countries including the United States and Canada, along with nations in Europe and Asia, are taking unprecedented steps to contain the virus, curbing demand for crude and products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 56 cents to $29.49 a barrel, or 1.9 percent, at 13:35 EST (1135 GMT).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April delivery fell 47 cents to $28.23 a barrel, a 1.6 percent loss. It has slumped more than 50% since Jan. 2.

Amid the loss of oil demand because of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia and Russia are embroiled in a price war that erupted after the two top producers failed to agree to extend supply curbs to support the market.

"If the agreement is not renewed quickly, the hugely indebted U.S. shale oil sector could face significant problems and its output become unprofitable," according to Warwick Knowles, senior economist at Dun & Bradstreet.

The Saudi energy ministry said on Tuesday that the kingdom's crude exports are set to rise in coming months to more than 10 million barrels per day, as it plans to use more gas for power rather than burning crude.

Brent's premium over WTI <WTCLc1-LCOc1> has narrowed sharply to 67 cents a barrel, reaching levels not seen since November 2016.

Brent, the international benchmark, reacts more to supply from non-U.S. producers, so the anticipated increase in output from Saudi Arabia and Russia has hit that benchmark harder than WTI.

When that premium - also known as the arbitrage - narrows, U.S. exports become less attractive because of the cost of shipping them.

"The lower priced Brent will be attracting additional cargoes toward Europe while the comparatively high priced WTI will be enticing imports into the U.S. while at the same time, curtailing export activity as the Saudis attempt to re-gain some long lost market share," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, in a report.

The United States has said it will take advantage of low oil prices to fill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Other countries and companies are planning similar measures to fill storage tanks.

Rates to store oil at the world's main trading hubs from Japan to South Africa and the United States are surging as millions of unconsumed barrels of oil hit the market daily.

Attention will focus on weekly U.S. inventory reports that are expected to show crude inventories rising for an eighth straight week. The American Petroleum Institute releases its supply report at 2030 GMT, with U.S. Energy Department figures due to be published on Wednesday.

By Laura Sanicola

