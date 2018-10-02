Breville : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

ABN 90 086 933 431

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven Fisher Date of last notice 19 September 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Daniel Fisher (son) Danlar Nominees Pty Ltd as trustee for S and L Fisher Super Fund ("Danlar") Date of change 25 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 288 by Daniel Fisher 100,000 by Danlar Class Ordinary Number acquired 10,000 by Danlar Number disposed 288 shares held by Daniel Fisher - Daniel Fisher still holds these shares but Steven Fisher no longer has a relevant interest in these shares Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $129,671.20 No. of securities held after change 110,000 by Danlar

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

