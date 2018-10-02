Log in
BREVILLE GROUP LTD    BRG   AU000000BRG2

BREVILLE GROUP LTD (BRG)
12.99 AUD   -0.69%
Breville : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

10/02/2018 | 12:57am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

ABN 90 086 933 431

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven Fisher

Date of last notice

19 September 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Daniel Fisher (son)

Danlar Nominees Pty Ltd as trustee for S and L Fisher Super Fund ("Danlar")

Date of change

25 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

288 by Daniel Fisher 100,000 by Danlar

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

10,000 by Danlar

Number disposed

288 shares held by Daniel Fisher - Daniel Fisher still holds these shares but Steven Fisher no longer has a relevant interest in these shares

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$129,671.20

No. of securities held after change

110,000 by Danlar

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

Date of change

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Nil

Interest after change

Nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Breville Group Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
