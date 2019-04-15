Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Breville Group Ltd    BRG   AU000000BRG2

BREVILLE GROUP LTD

(BRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Breville :'s Barista Pro™ Espresso Maker Named Best New Consumer Electrical Product at the 2019 Specialty Coffee Association Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

Win Marks Third Year in a Row a Breville Espresso Machine Has Won the Prestigious Award

Breville, a global leader in innovative kitchen appliances, announces that the Barista Pro™ espresso maker (BES878; $799.95) has been named “Best New Product” in the consumer electrical category at the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) expo, the country’s preeminent coffee trade show.

Breville espresso makers have now won the Specialty Coffee Association’s “Best New Product” in the consumer electrical category three years in a row and four overall.

2019: the Barista Pro™

2018: the Barista Touch™

2017: the Oracle® Touch

2013: the Barista Express®

Phil McKnight, Breville’s Global Business Manager-Beverage states, “We are thrilled that the SCA -- the country’s most rigorous, independent judge of espresso machines -- has recognized the innovations in the Barista Pro™. This award further validates our ThermoJet™ instant-heating technology, as well as our long-term goal to bring cafe-quality coffee into the home at every price point and skill level.”

The Barista Pro™ espresso maker's features include:

  • 3 Second Heat Up Time and almost instantaneous transition from espresso to steam thanks to the innovative ThermoJet™ heating system
  • An Intuitive, Engaging LCD Interface with grinding and extracting progress animations, easier to set shot volumes, and easier to run cleaning and descaling cycles
  • Integrated Conical Burr Grinder with a Belt-Driven Adjustment Mechanism, 30 grind settings and an eight-ounce (250 gram) bean hopper
  • Digital Temperature Control (PID) that delivers brew water at the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction
  • Low Pressure Pre-Infusion to evenly soak and expand ground coffee and a targeted extraction pressure of 9 bar to deliver balanced extraction
  • Pre-Programmed Brew Shots and Customizable Shot Volumes for individual taste
  • A Powerful Steam Wand for Hand-Texturing Microfoam Milk that enhances flavor and allows for latte art
  • A Larger Drip Tray Working Space for more workspace and efficient clean-up

To learn more about the SCA, click here.

For more information on Breville’s critically acclaimed line of espresso machines, click here.

About Breville

Over the past 80+ years Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering kitchen products to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage Appliances brand in Europe, and as the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has enhanced people’s lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they’d thought possible in their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment.

https://www.breville.com/us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BREVILLE GROUP LTD
02:19pBREVILLE : 's Barista Pro™ Espresso Maker Named Best New Consumer Electric..
BU
02/25BREVILLE GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BREVILLE : AGM 2018 – Results of Meeting
PU
2018BREVILLE : AGM 2018 – AGM Presentations
PU
2018BREVILLE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018BREVILLE GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BREVILLE : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018BREVILLE : Board Appointment
PU
2018BREVILLE : 's Barista Touch™ Espresso Machine Wins “Best New Product..
BU
2018BREVILLE GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 98,3 M
Net income 2019 69,3 M
Finance 2019 56,8 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 34,11
P/E ratio 2020 30,29
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 2 330 M
Chart BREVILLE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Breville Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREVILLE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Clayton Group Chief Executive Officer
Steven Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
M. Payne Chief Operating Officer
Martin Nicholas Chief Financial Officer
Dean Warwick Howell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREVILLE GROUP LTD68.01%1 654
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%51 563
GROUPE SEB44.95%9 143
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 931
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.18.20%8 134
ELECTROLUX AB26.19%7 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About