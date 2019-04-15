Breville :'s Barista Pro™ Espresso Maker Named Best New Consumer Electrical Product at the 2019 Specialty Coffee Association Expo

Breville,
a global leader in innovative kitchen appliances, announces that the
Barista Pro™ espresso maker (BES878; $799.95) has been named “Best
New Product” in the consumer electrical category at the Specialty
Coffee Association (SCA) expo, the country’s preeminent coffee trade
show.
Breville espresso makers have now won the Specialty Coffee Association’s
“Best New Product” in the consumer electrical category three years in a
row and four overall.
2019: the
Barista Pro™
2018: the
Barista Touch™
2017: the
Oracle® Touch
2013: the
Barista Express®
Phil McKnight, Breville’s Global Business Manager-Beverage states, “We
are thrilled that the SCA -- the country’s most rigorous, independent
judge of espresso machines -- has recognized the innovations in the
Barista Pro™. This award further validates our ThermoJet™
instant-heating technology, as well as our long-term goal to bring
cafe-quality coffee into the home at every price point and skill level.”
The Barista Pro™ espresso maker's features include:
-
3 Second Heat Up Time and almost instantaneous transition from
espresso to steam thanks to the innovative ThermoJet™ heating system
-
An Intuitive, Engaging LCD Interface with grinding and
extracting progress animations, easier to set shot volumes, and easier
to run cleaning and descaling cycles
-
Integrated Conical Burr Grinder with a Belt-Driven Adjustment
Mechanism, 30 grind settings and an eight-ounce (250 gram) bean
hopper
-
Digital Temperature Control (PID) that delivers brew water at
the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction
-
Low Pressure Pre-Infusion to evenly soak and expand
ground coffee and a targeted extraction pressure of 9
bar to deliver balanced extraction
-
Pre-Programmed Brew Shots and Customizable Shot Volumes for
individual taste
-
A Powerful Steam Wand for Hand-Texturing Microfoam Milk that
enhances flavor and allows for latte art
-
A Larger Drip Tray Working Space for more workspace and
efficient clean-up
To learn more about the SCA, click here.
For more information on Breville’s critically acclaimed line of espresso
machines, click here.
About Breville
Over the past 80+ years Breville has grown to become an iconic global
brand, delivering kitchen products to over 70 countries around the
globe. The company goes to market as the Sage Appliances brand in
Europe, and as the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has
enhanced people’s lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and
thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to
do things more impressively or easily than they’d thought possible in
their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment.
https://www.breville.com/us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005774/en/