MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC

(BRW)
My previous session
Brewin Dolphin : Britain's Brewin Dolphin in talks to buy Investec's Irish wealth business

04/14/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

(Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin said on Sunday it is in talks to acquire Investec's wealth management business in Ireland.

The company said in a statement following a newspaper report that the discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty that they would lead to a deal.

Britain's Sunday Times reported that Brewin Dolphin is competing with Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to buy Investec's private client stockbroking business, with a price tag of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

London-based Rathbones is also interested in the business, the Sunday Times said. AIB and Rathbones declined to comment, while Investec did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC 0.24% 330.8 Delayed Quote.2.61%
INVESTEC 2.30% 494 Delayed Quote.11.99%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 328 M
EBIT 2019 72,1 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M
Finance 2019 190 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,52
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 935 M
