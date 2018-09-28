Brewin Dolphin : Managed Portfolio Service added to Tenet Platform

28 September 2018

Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's leading independently-owned wealth managers, has added its recently restructured Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) to the Tenet platform.

The agreement means that financial advisers can now access Brewin Dolphin's ten active and passive model investment portfolios through the Tenet platform.

Tenet is one of the UK's largest financial adviser support groups, providing an extensive range of services to hundreds of appointed representatives and directly authorised financial adviser firms across the UK.

Tenet took the decision to launch its own investment platform in August 2017, which is now becoming established within the platform market as a real value-providing alternative.

Recently promoted Antony Champion, Head of Intermediaries at Brewin Dolphin, said: 'We have been working with Tenet for a number of years now and have an excellent relationship with them. We were honoured to be asked to become the first discretionary manager to launch on its platform.

He added: 'We look forward to working with Tenet to deliver our recently enhanced Managed Portfolio Service to its adviser network.'

Business development director at Tenet, Ben Wright, said: 'We are delighted that our rapidly growing base of Tenet Platform users will now be able to access Brewin Dolphin's MPS. Brewin Dolphin is seen as one of the industry leaders in this space and by being able to offer its MPS service, it signals a step forward for the Tenet Platform in expanding the number of market leading products and services that its users can access.'

In May this year, Brewin Dolphin completed the final of four successful transfers of its MPS into the new manager-of-managers strategies, as announced in January. The business has leveraged its economies of scale to reduce the third-party manager charges and pass that benefit on to advisers' underlying clients.

At the core of the new structure are four new manager-of-managers funds that allocate a proportion of each fund across a number of third-party managers. For UK equity, UK equity income, North American equities and global bonds, Brewin Dolphin's MPS is now investing directly with chosen third party managers via segregated mandates.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin is a UK FTSE 250 provider of discretionary wealth management. With £42.3* billion in total funds, it offers award-winning personalised wealth management services that meet the varied needs of over 80,000 account holders including individuals, charities and corporates.

We give clients security and wellbeing by helping them to protect and grow their wealth, in order to enrich their lives by achieving their goals and aspirations. Our services range from bespoke, discretionary investment management to retirement planning and tax-efficient investing. Our focus on discretionary investment management has led to significant growth in client funds and we now manage £36.8* billion on a discretionary basis.

Our intermediary business manages over £12* billion of assets for over 1,000 advice firms either on a discretionary basis or via its Managed Portfolio Service.

In line with the premium we place on personal relationships, we've built a network of 30 offices across the UK, Jersey and Dublin, staffed by qualified investment managers and financial planners. We are committed to the most exacting standards of client service, with long-term thinking and absolute focus on our clients' needs at the core. The value of investments and any income from them can fall, and clients may get back less than they invested.

*as of 30 June 2018

www.brewin.co.uk

About Tenet Group

Tenet Group, the Leeds-based adviser support group is one of the largest and longest established in the UK, supporting hundreds of advisers across four key support propositions. Via its investment network, TenetConnect, it offers the largest network to still support independent advice, with the emphasis on advisers having the choice to select the appropriate model for their needs. The group also offers a non-investment network, TenetLime, a support service provider, TenetSelect and a wholly-owned appointed representative, Aspire Financial Management. Tenet is ranked as one of the top six UK adviser support groups based on gross sales of investments and pensions and has no external debt.

www.tenetgroup.co.uk

