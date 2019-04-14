Brewin Dolphin : UK's Brewin Dolphin in talks to buy Investec's Irish wealth management business

Log in
(Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc said on Sunday it is in talks to acquire Investec Plc's wealth management business in Ireland.

The company said that the discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty that they would lead to a transaction.

The company's comments came after Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported that Brewin Dolphin is competing with Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to buy Investec's private client stockbroking business, with a price tag of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

London-based Rathbones is another company interested in acquiring the business, the Sunday Times said.

Both AIB and Rathbones did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 328 M
EBIT 2019 72,1 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M
Finance 2019 190 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,52
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 935 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Richardson Nicol Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Simon Edward Callum Miller Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Parkinson Chief Operating Officer
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC2.61%1 223
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP19.19%41 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP14.71%24 795
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.19.56%17 848
AMUNDI36.27%13 799
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN15.09%13 044
