BRF Brasil Foods : 20-F Form - 2018

Name of each exchange on which registered
The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
Commission file number 001-15148
BRF S.A.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its charter)
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)
Av. Das Nações Unidas, 8501 - 1st Floor
Pinheiros - 05425-070
São Paulo - SP, Brazil
(Address of principal executive offices)
Lorival Nogueira Luz Júnior
Global Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial and Inve stor Relations Officer
Tel. (5511) 2322-5005, Fax (5511) 2322-5740 Av. Das Nações Unidas, 8501 - 1st Floor Pinheiros - 05425-070
São Paulo - SP, Brazil
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)
Title of each class
Common Shares, no par value*
American Depositary Shares (as evidenced by American Depositary
Receipts), each representing one share of common stock
Not for trading purposes, but only in connection with the registration of American Depositary Shares representing those common shares.
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common s tock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report:
At December 31, 2018
812,473,246 shares of common stock
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I INTRODUCTION ............................................................................................................................................
1
ITEM 1.
IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS ................................
2
ITEM 2.
OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE ..................................................................
2
ITEM 3.
KEY INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................
2
A.
Selected Financial Data ........................................................................................................
2
B.
Capitalization and Indebtedness ...........................................................................................
3
C.
Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds ..........................................................................
3
D.
Risk Factors ..........................................................................................................................
3
ITEM 4.
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY ..........................................................................................
29
A.
History and Development of the Company ........................................................................
29
B.
Business Overview .............................................................................................................
32
C.
Organizational Structure.....................................................................................................
50
D.
Property, Plant and Equipment...........................................................................................
51
ITEM 4A.
UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS ...........................................................................................
55
ITEM 5.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS ..................................................
55
A.
Operating Results ...............................................................................................................
55
B.
Liquidity and Capital Resources ........................................................................................
73
C.
Research and Development, Patents and Licenses .............................................................
85
D.
Trend Information ..............................................................................................................
87
E.
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements .......................................................................................
89
F.
Tabular Disclosure of Contractual Obligations ..................................................................
90
G.
Safe Harbor.........................................................................................................................
90
ITEM 6.
DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES....................................................
90
A.
Directors and Senior Management .....................................................................................
90
B.
Compensation.....................................................................................................................
95
C.
Board Practices...................................................................................................................
96
D.
Employees ..........................................................................................................................
99
E.
Share Ownership ..............................................................................................................
100
ITEM 7.
MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................
102
A.
Major Shareholders ..........................................................................................................
102
B.
Related Party Transactions ...............................................................................................
104
C.
Interests of Experts and Counsel ......................................................................................
105
ITEM 8.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................................
106
A.
Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information .............................................
106
i
B.
Significant Changes..........................................................................................................
115
ITEM 9.
THE OFFER AND LISTING .........................................................................................................
115
A.
Offer and Listing Details ..................................................................................................
115
B.
Plan of Distribution ..........................................................................................................
115
C.
Markets .............................................................................................................................
116
D.
Selling Shareholders.........................................................................................................
118
E.
Dilution.............................................................................................................................
118
F.
Expenses of the Issue .......................................................................................................
118
ITEM 10.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...................................................................................................
118
A.
Share Capital ....................................................................................................................
118
B.
Memorandum and Articles of Association.......................................................................
118
C.
Material Contracts ............................................................................................................
139
D.
Exchange Controls ...........................................................................................................
139
E.
Taxation............................................................................................................................
139
F.
Dividends and Paying Agents ..........................................................................................
150
G.
Statement by Experts ........................................................................................................
150
H.
Documents on Display .....................................................................................................
150
I.
Subsidiary Information.....................................................................................................
150
ITEM 11.
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ..............
150
ITEM 12.
DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES ...............................
157
A.
Debt Securities .................................................................................................................
157
B.
Warrants and Rights .........................................................................................................
157
C.
Other Securities ................................................................................................................
158
D.
American Depositary Shares ............................................................................................
158
PART II ......................................................................................................................................................................
158
ITEM 13.
DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES ........................................
158
ITEM 14.
MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND
USE OF PROCEEDS .....................................................................................................................
159
ITEM 15.
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES...............................................................................................
159
A.
Disclosure Controls and Procedures.................................................................................
159
B.
Management's Annual Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting ................
159
C.
Attestation Report of the Registered Public Accounting Firm.........................................
159
D.
Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting....................................................
159
ITEM 16.
[RESERVED] .................................................................................................................................
160
ITEM 16A.
AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT.............................................................................
160
ITEM 16B.
CODE OF ETHICS ........................................................................................................................
160
ITEM 16C.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES ...............................................................
160
ITEM 16D.
EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES ...............
161
ITEM 16E.
PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED
PURCHASERS...............................................................................................................................
161
ITEM 16F.
CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT ................................................
161
ITEM 16G.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ....................................................................................................
161
ITEM 16H.
MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE ....................................................................................................
163
PART III.....................................................................................................................................................................
163
ITEM 17.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................
163
ITEM 18.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................
163
ITEM 19.
EXHIBITS ......................................................................................................................................
163
INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................
F-1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BRF SA published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:03:05 UTC