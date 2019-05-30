Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA

(BRFS3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/29
28.73 BRL   -5.49%
12:04pBRF BRASIL FOODS : 20-F Form - 2018
PU
05/17BRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
05/15Brazil seeks China's OK for genetically modified sugarcane
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF Brasil Foods : 20-F Form - 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
Name of each exchange on which registered
The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number 001-15148

BRF S.A.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its charter)

N/A

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)

Av. Das Nações Unidas, 8501 - 1st Floor

Pinheiros - 05425-070

São Paulo - SP, Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Lorival Nogueira Luz Júnior

Global Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial and Inve stor Relations Officer

Tel. (5511) 2322-5005, Fax (5511) 2322-5740 Av. Das Nações Unidas, 8501 - 1st Floor Pinheiros - 05425-070

São Paulo - SP, Brazil

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Common Shares, no par value*

American Depositary Shares (as evidenced by American Depositary

Receipts), each representing one share of common stock

____________________

  • Not for trading purposes, but only in connection with the registration of American Depositary Shares representing those common shares.

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:

None

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common s tock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report:

At December 31, 2018

812,473,246 shares of common stock

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the

Securities Act. Yes No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file

reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes

No

Note- Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been s ubject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12

months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non- accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

  • The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued

Other

by the International Accounting Standards Board

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17

Item 18 .

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes No

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I INTRODUCTION ............................................................................................................................................

1

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS ................................

2

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE ..................................................................

2

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................

2

A.

Selected Financial Data ........................................................................................................

2

B.

Capitalization and Indebtedness ...........................................................................................

3

C.

Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds ..........................................................................

3

D.

Risk Factors ..........................................................................................................................

3

ITEM 4.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY ..........................................................................................

29

A.

History and Development of the Company ........................................................................

29

B.

Business Overview .............................................................................................................

32

C.

Organizational Structure.....................................................................................................

50

D.

Property, Plant and Equipment...........................................................................................

51

ITEM 4A.

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS ...........................................................................................

55

ITEM 5.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS ..................................................

55

A.

Operating Results ...............................................................................................................

55

B.

Liquidity and Capital Resources ........................................................................................

73

C.

Research and Development, Patents and Licenses .............................................................

85

D.

Trend Information ..............................................................................................................

87

E.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements .......................................................................................

89

F.

Tabular Disclosure of Contractual Obligations ..................................................................

90

G.

Safe Harbor.........................................................................................................................

90

ITEM 6.

DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES....................................................

90

A.

Directors and Senior Management .....................................................................................

90

B.

Compensation.....................................................................................................................

95

C.

Board Practices...................................................................................................................

96

D.

Employees ..........................................................................................................................

99

E.

Share Ownership ..............................................................................................................

100

ITEM 7.

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................

102

A.

Major Shareholders ..........................................................................................................

102

B.

Related Party Transactions ...............................................................................................

104

C.

Interests of Experts and Counsel ......................................................................................

105

ITEM 8.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................................

106

A.

Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information .............................................

106

i

B.

Significant Changes..........................................................................................................

115

ITEM 9.

THE OFFER AND LISTING .........................................................................................................

115

A.

Offer and Listing Details ..................................................................................................

115

B.

Plan of Distribution ..........................................................................................................

115

C.

Markets .............................................................................................................................

116

D.

Selling Shareholders.........................................................................................................

118

E.

Dilution.............................................................................................................................

118

F.

Expenses of the Issue .......................................................................................................

118

ITEM 10.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...................................................................................................

118

A.

Share Capital ....................................................................................................................

118

B.

Memorandum and Articles of Association.......................................................................

118

C.

Material Contracts ............................................................................................................

139

D.

Exchange Controls ...........................................................................................................

139

E.

Taxation............................................................................................................................

139

F.

Dividends and Paying Agents ..........................................................................................

150

G.

Statement by Experts ........................................................................................................

150

H.

Documents on Display .....................................................................................................

150

I.

Subsidiary Information.....................................................................................................

150

ITEM 11.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ..............

150

ITEM 12.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES ...............................

157

A.

Debt Securities .................................................................................................................

157

B.

Warrants and Rights .........................................................................................................

157

C.

Other Securities ................................................................................................................

158

D.

American Depositary Shares ............................................................................................

158

PART II ......................................................................................................................................................................

158

ITEM 13.

DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES ........................................

158

ITEM 14.

MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND

USE OF PROCEEDS .....................................................................................................................

159

ITEM 15.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES...............................................................................................

159

A.

Disclosure Controls and Procedures.................................................................................

159

B.

Management's Annual Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting ................

159

C.

Attestation Report of the Registered Public Accounting Firm.........................................

159

D.

Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting....................................................

159

ITEM 16.

[RESERVED] .................................................................................................................................

160

ITEM 16A.

AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT.............................................................................

160

ITEM 16B.

CODE OF ETHICS ........................................................................................................................

160

ITEM 16C.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES ...............................................................

160

ii

ITEM 16D.

EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES ...............

161

ITEM 16E.

PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED

PURCHASERS...............................................................................................................................

161

ITEM 16F.

CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT ................................................

161

ITEM 16G.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ....................................................................................................

161

ITEM 16H.

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE ....................................................................................................

163

PART III.....................................................................................................................................................................

163

ITEM 17.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................

163

ITEM 18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................

163

ITEM 19.

EXHIBITS ......................................................................................................................................

163

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................

F-1

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
12:04pBRF BRASIL FOODS : 20-F Form - 2018
PU
05/17BRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Director..
PU
05/15Brazil seeks China's OK for genetically modified sugarcane
RE
05/14BRF BRASIL FOODS : Transcript – 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/10BRF BRASIL FOODS : 1Q19 Results Presentation
PU
05/10BRF BRASIL FOODS : Management Report - 1Q19
PU
05/07BRF SA : quaterly earnings release
04/26BRF BRASIL FOODS : Brazil's BRF sees China certifying meat plants after U.S. dea..
RE
02/15EXCLUSIVE : Brazil prosecutor seeks BRF food fraud case files from agriculture m..
RE
02/14BRF BRASIL FOODS : China to exempt some Brazilian chicken imports from tariffs
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 34 919 M
EBIT 2019 1 576 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 13 743 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 102,90
P/E ratio 2020 22,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 23 342 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA31.01%5 874
TYSON FOODS50.39%27 828
HORMEL FOODS-8.11%21 009
JBS SA82.66%14 537
WH GROUP LTD21.91%13 887
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About