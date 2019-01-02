Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF Brasil Foods : Announcement to the Market - Closing Quickfood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:29pm CET

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that, in connection with the Announcement to the Market dated as of December 07, 2018, it concluded, on the date hereof, the sale of the shares representing 91.89% of the capital stock of QuickFood S.A. to Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

With regards to the sale of the real estate and equipment from BRF's unit located in Várzea Grande-MT, BRF informs that it still awaits the fulfillment of conditions precedent for the conclusion of the transaction.

These transactions integrate the Financial and Operational Restructuring Plan announced by the Company in the Material Fact, dated as of June 29, 2018, whose goal is to accelerate the financial deleveraging process of the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed about any material repercussions regarding the transactions hereby mentioned.

São Paulo, January 02, 2019.

Elcio Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
09:29pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market - Closing Quickfood
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market - Termination of the Shareholders'..
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market - Sales of Avex
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Notice to the Market - FIDC and BTG
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market - SHB Comércio e Indústria de Alim..
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Final Synthetic Voting Map
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : Consolidated Synthetic Map of Voting and Voting Bulletin - AG..
PU
2018BRF BRASIL FOODS : signs agreement for sale of assets in Argentina and in Brazil..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 35 277 M
EBIT 2018 592 M
Net income 2018 -1 423 M
Debt 2018 13 851 M
Yield 2018 1,20%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 17 818 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Júnior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA0.00%4 597
HORMEL FOODS0.00%22 817
TYSON FOODS0.00%19 525
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 363
WH GROUP LTD0.00%11 302
JBS SA0.00%8 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.