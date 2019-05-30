BRF Brasil Foods : Brazil's BRF and Marfrig Open Exclusive Merger Talks

By Maria Armental



Brazilian meat giants BRF SA (BRFS3.BR) and Marfrig Global Foods are discussing a potential merger, the companies said Thursday.

The companies agreed to a 90-day exclusivity period that could be extended for an additional 30 days, according to regulatory filings in Brazil.

Initial discussions call for a stock swap resulting in BRF shareholders owning about 85% of the combined company and Marfrig shareholders having the remaining 15%, according to terms of a memorandum of understanding that the companies disclosed Thursday.

The terms could be still adjusted.

BRF's market value stood at nearly $6 billion and Marfrig's was at about $1 billion, according to FactSet data.

