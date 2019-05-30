Log in
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA

(BRFS3)
BRF Brasil Foods : Brazil's BRF and Marfrig Open Exclusive Merger Talks

0
05/30/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Brazilian meat giants BRF SA (BRFS3.BR) and Marfrig Global Foods are discussing a potential merger, the companies said Thursday.

The companies agreed to a 90-day exclusivity period that could be extended for an additional 30 days, according to regulatory filings in Brazil.

Initial discussions call for a stock swap resulting in BRF shareholders owning about 85% of the combined company and Marfrig shareholders having the remaining 15%, according to terms of a memorandum of understanding that the companies disclosed Thursday.

The terms could be still adjusted.

BRF's market value stood at nearly $6 billion and Marfrig's was at about $1 billion, according to FactSet data.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA 0.97% 29.01 End-of-day quote.31.01%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS 0.00% 6.78 End-of-day quote.27.11%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 34 919 M
EBIT 2019 1 576 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 13 743 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 102,90
P/E ratio 2020 22,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 23 342 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA31.01%5 874
TYSON FOODS50.39%27 828
HORMEL FOODS-8.11%21 009
JBS SA82.66%14 537
WH GROUP LTD21.09%13 887
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 059
