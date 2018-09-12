BRF Brasil Foods : Brazilian Prosecutors May Offer Leniency to BRF in Return for Cooperation -- Reuters

--Prosecutors in Brazil may offer a lenient penalty to poultry processor BRF SA if the company cooperates with an investigation, Reuters reported Wednesday.

--Brazilian authorities are investigating whether BRF, along with some laboratories, worked together to cheat on food safety tests, the report said.

--A Brazilian federal prosecutors said "grave irregularities" were found, and the company would be required to carry out a thorough restructuring as part of any deal for leniency, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-corruption-food-exclusive/exclusive-brazil-prosecutors-seek-leniency-talks-with-brf-in-food-fraud-probe-idUSKCN1LS2UN?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com