Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA

(BRFS3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF Brasil Foods : Calendar of Corporate Events 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Company Name

BRF S.A.

Head Office Address

Rua Jorge Tzachel, 475 - Bairro Fazenda, 88301-140 - Itajaí - SC

Website

www.brf-br.com/ri

Investor

Relations

Eduardo Takeiti

Director

E-mail:acoesri@brf-br.com

(11) 2322-5034

Investor Relations

Pedro Bueno

Manager

acoesri@brf-br.com

(11) 2322-5050

Newspapers

in which

Valor Econômico - SP

the company

releases

Diário Oficial do Estado - SC

its corporate actions

www.prnewswire.com.br

http://www.valor.com.br/valor-ri

  1. MANDATORY SCHEDULING

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, related to the period endedon December 31, 2018.

EVENT

DATE

Sending to B3

02/28/2019

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the period ended on December 31, 2018.

EVENT

DATE

Sending to B3

02/28/2019

Annual Financial Statements in international standards related to the period ended on December31, 2018.

EVENT

DATE

Sending to B3 and SEC

02/28/2019

Formulário de Referência related to the period in course

EVENT

DATE

Sending to B3

05/30/2019

Quarterly Information - ITR - Portuguese

EVENT - Sending to B3

DATE

Related to 1st quarter 2019

05/10/2019

Related to 2nd quarter 2019

08/09/2019

Related to 3rd quarter 2019

11/08/2019

Quarterly Information Translated to English

EVENT - Sending to B3

DATE

Related to 1st quarter 2019

05/10/2019

Related to 2nd quarter 2019

08/09/2019

Related to 3rd quarter 2019

11/08/2019

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled

EVENT

DATE

Sending of Call for Meeting to B3

03/29/2019

Sending of Proposal to B3

03/29/2019

Date of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

04/29/2019

Sending of the main decisions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting or

04/29/2019

minutes of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to B3

B.

OPTIONAL AGENDA

Conference Call

EVENT - Public meetings about Financial Statements and Quarterly Information

DATE

Conference Call 2018 Results*

02/28/2019

Conference Call 1Q19 Results*

05/10/2019

Conference Call 2Q19 Results*

08/09/2019

Conference Call 3Q19 Results*

11/08/2019

* Information regarding access will be informed further at www.brf-br.com/ri

Board Meetings already scheduled

EVENT

DATE

Monthly

Monthly

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
07:42pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Calendar of Corporate Events 2019
PU
06/19Meat-loving Brazil joins the search for plant-based alternatives
RE
06/11TYSON FOODS : Completes Acquisition of Thai and European Businesses from BRF S.A..
AQ
06/10BRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/04TYSON FOODS : Completes Acquisition of Thai and European Businesses from BRF S.A..
AQ
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Green Bond Report 2018
PU
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Material Fact – Conclusion Tyson Selling
PU
05/31BRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market – Aquisition of Material Equ..
PU
05/30Brazil's BRF and Marfrig Open Exclusive Merger Talks
DJ
05/30BRF BRASIL FOODS : Material fact – Combination BRF and Marfrig
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 34 505 M
EBIT 2019 1 378 M
Net income 2019 70,5 M
Debt 2019 13 661 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 23 437 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA31.74%5 772
TYSON FOODS48.48%28 477
HORMEL FOODS-1.27%21 652
JBS SA88.01%14 905
WH GROUP LTD29.49%12 874
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About