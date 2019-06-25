BRF Brasil Foods : Calendar of Corporate Events 2019

|
|
|
CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
|
Company Name
|
BRF S.A.
|
Head Office Address
|
Rua Jorge Tzachel, 475 - Bairro Fazenda, 88301-140 - Itajaí - SC
|
Website
|
|
www.brf-br.com/ri
|
Investor
|
Relations
|
Eduardo Takeiti
|
Director
|
|
E-mail:acoesri@brf-br.com
|
|
|
(11) 2322-5034
|
Investor Relations
|
Pedro Bueno
|
Manager
|
|
acoesri@brf-br.com
|
|
|
(11) 2322-5050
|
Newspapers
|
in which
|
Valor Econômico - SP
|
the company
|
releases
|
Diário Oficial do Estado - SC
|
its corporate actions
|
www.prnewswire.com.br
|
|
|
http://www.valor.com.br/valor-ri
-
MANDATORY SCHEDULING
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, related to the period endedon December 31, 2018.
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Sending to B3
|
02/28/2019
|
|
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the period ended on December 31, 2018.
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Sending to B3
|
02/28/2019
Annual Financial Statements in international standards related to the period ended on December31, 2018.
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Sending to B3 and SEC
|
02/28/2019
Formulário de Referência related to the period in course
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Sending to B3
|
05/30/2019
|
Quarterly Information - ITR - Portuguese
|
|
EVENT - Sending to B3
|
DATE
|
Related to 1st quarter 2019
|
05/10/2019
|
Related to 2nd quarter 2019
|
08/09/2019
|
Related to 3rd quarter 2019
|
11/08/2019
|
|
|
Quarterly Information Translated to English
|
|
EVENT - Sending to B3
|
DATE
|
Related to 1st quarter 2019
|
05/10/2019
|
Related to 2nd quarter 2019
|
08/09/2019
|
Related to 3rd quarter 2019
|
11/08/2019
|
|
|
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Sending of Call for Meeting to B3
|
03/29/2019
|
Sending of Proposal to B3
|
03/29/2019
|
|
|
Date of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
|
04/29/2019
|
Sending of the main decisions of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting or
|
04/29/2019
|
minutes of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to B3
|
|
B.
|
OPTIONAL AGENDA
|
|
|
|
Conference Call
|
|
EVENT - Public meetings about Financial Statements and Quarterly Information
|
DATE
|
Conference Call 2018 Results*
|
02/28/2019
|
|
|
Conference Call 1Q19 Results*
|
05/10/2019
|
|
|
Conference Call 2Q19 Results*
|
08/09/2019
|
|
|
Conference Call 3Q19 Results*
|
11/08/2019
|
|
* Information regarding access will be informed further at www.brf-br.com/ri
|
|
|
|
Board Meetings already scheduled
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Monthly
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Disclaimer
