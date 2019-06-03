BRF Brasil Foods : Green Bond Report 2018

BRF S.A. is one of the largest producer of fresh and frozen foods based on protein in the world. We are committed to our business operations and to product deliver to our global client base, aligned to our essentials: quality, safety and integrity. A global food company, with headquarters in Brazil, and a history of more than 80 years. Through a portfolio of more than 3,000 products, we are present in the lives of consumers in more than 150 countries and account for 11.3% of the global trade of poultry, according to Watt Global Media.
We deliver convenient, practical and proper foods that cater to the needs of the various consumer profiles. One example of this are individually frozen products, that avoid waste, or products that go directly from the freezer to the oven, for everyday convenience. Our portfolio also includes in natura protein, margarines for different occasions, desserts, as well as several processed foods. In 2017, we entered the ingredients and pet food segment.
In Jun 2018, we launched a new strategic plan focusing on strenthening our presence in BRazil, Halal and International segments, relying on the strength of brands such as Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Perdix, Confidence and Hilal.
We are today one of the largest privately-held companies in Brazil, with a market cap in excess of R$ 24 billion. Our shares have been traded in the Brazilian stock exchange - B3 - for over a decade, and our securities are traded in the New York Stock Exchange (ADR - American Depositary Receipt - level III).
Ethics, integrity and transparency have always been part of our business, as well as our commitment to the quality of the products that for decades have been present on the tables of virtually every Brazilian home. We have in place governance and compliance policies in line with best practices in the industry, at national and global levels.
Sustainability Vision
For us, the incorporation of sustainability criteria in the strategy is a permanent journey, which seeks to anticipate changes in market conditions, the company to capture opportunities and ensure the appropriate treatment of risks and impacts.
We work to develop our understanding and comprehension of how sustainability can guide our businesses. As an influential Company, not only in the lives of consumers, but also in the markets, in the industry and in the day-to-day of communities, we have huge potential to generate benefits and mitigate natural impacts of a Company of our size could bring.
Our view of sustainability is broad and covers the sustainable growth of our business through compliance with laws and socio-economic and environmental respect. We also wish to leave a positive legacy, taking development, fair and transparent relations, and social gains to all those within our coverage area.
As part of our maturation in relation to social and environmental aspects, we a decade ago, have been conducting a materiality process, relevant instruments for understand how our people perceive the impacts and the management of the company, prioritizing the subjects to be treated by our leadership and disclosed to society by public documents and sites.
ECO-EFFICIENCY
BRF operates globally and is aware of its responsibility to promote the appropriate use of natural resources in its value chain. Our mission is to have an active value chain that preserves the environment where we operate, as well as in its neighborhood that extends to the post consumption.
Through the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) management system, our Health, Safety and Environment Policy, internal corporate standards and references such as the ISO 14001 guidelines. Furthermore, by BRF System of Corporate Risks Management, we address the potential impacts and opportunities regards Environment.
S T R U C T U R E
GREEN BONDS
In 2015, with the purpose of (i) providing further visibility of BRF's strategy on sustainability and related investments (ii) increasing diversification of BRF's investor base, the Company issued green bonds to finance green projects in our business divisions and operations. There are more than €500 million in resources to be used in environmental investments until 2022.
From 2015 until 2018 BRF has allocated €204.6 million in projects with environmental benefits.
ELIGIBLE CRITERIA
To be eligible for the green bond proceeds, the projects funded must meet one or more of the following business activity criteria:
Energy efficiency is an important sustainability
Energy Efficiencygoal for BRF and is managed through the company's Energy Excellence Program, which
promotes sustainable consumption.
GHH Emission Reduction
Climate Change is an important issue considered in BRF's Environmental Policy. GHG emissions are managed in compliance with best practices applicable.
BRF always sought operational efficiency and,
Renewable Energy
mainly, by acting through a cleaner energy matrix,
prioritizes renewable sources of energy.
Water
Water management is a key practice in BRF's
operations. BRF invests in projects in order that
Management
reduce water consumption.
BRF continuously invest in the reduction,
Waste
recycling and reuse of materials during the
lifecycle of industrial products and processes,
Management
aiming at higher cost efficiency and reduction of
environmental impacts.
In the search for more sustainable and
Sustainable
efficient Packaging, the projects developed are
focused on reducing overall packaging in order to
Efficient Packaging
reduce the material consumption and the use of
sustainable or recyclable materials.
Sustainable Forest
Eucalyptus cultivation with sustainable
management practices. Areas of reforestation
Management
maintaining the quality of the soil and the
biodiversity.
The reduction of raw material use, in the form
of animal feed for example, is a key sustainability
Yield
consideration for BRF. This involves, among
others, improving the animal feed, resulting in
reduced consumption of grains and other raw
material.
