BRF Brasil Foods : Green Bond Report 2018

GREEN BOND

REPORT

BRF S.A. is one of the largest producer of fresh and frozen foods based on protein in the world. We are committed to our business operations and to product deliver to our global client base, aligned to our essentials: quality, safety and integrity. A global food company, with headquarters in Brazil, and a history of more than 80 years. Through a portfolio of more than 3,000 products, we are present in the lives of consumers in more than 150 countries and account for 11.3% of the global trade of poultry, according to Watt Global Media.

We deliver convenient, practical and proper foods that cater to the needs of the various consumer profiles. One example of this are individually frozen products, that avoid waste, or products that go directly from the freezer to the oven, for everyday convenience. Our portfolio also includes in natura protein, margarines for different occasions, desserts, as well as several processed foods. In 2017, we entered the ingredients and pet food segment.

In Jun 2018, we launched a new strategic plan focusing on strenthening our presence in BRazil, Halal and International segments, relying on the strength of brands such as Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Perdix, Confidence and Hilal.

We are today one of the largest privately-held companies in Brazil, with a market cap in excess of R$ 24 billion. Our shares have been traded in the Brazilian stock exchange - B3 - for over a decade, and our securities are traded in the New York Stock Exchange (ADR - American Depositary Receipt - level III).

Ethics, integrity and transparency have always been part of our business, as well as our commitment to the quality of the products that for decades have been present on the tables of virtually every Brazilian home. We have in place governance and compliance policies in line with best practices in the industry, at national and global levels.

2