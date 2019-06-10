Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA

(BRFS3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/10
27.2 BRL   +3.98%
06:23pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Green Bond Report 2018
PU
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Material Fact – Conclusion Tyson Selling
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF Brasil Foods : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

FORM 6-K

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

dated June 10, 2019

Commission File Number 1-15148

BRF S.A.

(Exact Name as Specified in its Charter)

N/A

(Translation of Registrant's Name)

8501, Av. das Naçoes Unidas, 1st Floor

Pinheiros - 05425-070-São Paulo - SP, Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-Fx Form 40-Fo

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes o No x

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): Not applicable.

* * *

This material includes certain forward-looking statements that are based principally on current expectations and on projections of future events and financial trends that currently affect or might affect the Company's business, and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, which involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and any of which could cause actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially fom those set out in the Company's forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward- looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this Report on Form 6-K, including Exhibit 1 hereto, include those described under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2012.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 10, 2019

BRF S.A.

By: /s/ Lorival Luz

Name: Lorival Luz

Title: Global Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial and Investor

Relations Officer (Interim)

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

EXTRACT MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MAY 30, 2019

1. Date, Time and Place: Meeng held on May 30, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the oﬃce of the BRF S.A. ("Company")

located at the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1st ﬂoor, Pinheiros, Zip Code 05425-000.

2. Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to Arcle 21 of the Company's Bylaws considering the

presence of the totality of the members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Ms. Flávia Buarque de Almeida ("Ms. Flávia Almeida"), Mr. Walter Malieni Jr. ("Mr. Walter Malieni"),Mr. Francisco Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis ("Mr. Francisco Petros"), Mr. José Luiz Osório ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Sr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes ("Mr. Roberto Mendes") e Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues").

  1. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves.
  2. Agenda: (i) Approval the Annual Sustainability Report; (ii) Execuon of the Memorandum of Understandings

between the Company and Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig"); and (iii) Elecon of the Statutory Execuve Oﬃcers.

5. Resolu}ons: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restricons, the drawing up of the

present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following maers were discussed and the following resolu}ons were taken:

5.1. Approval the Annual Sustainability Report: The Board of Directors, by unanimous votes of the present

members, considering the favorable recommendaon of the Quality and Sustainability Commiuee, have approved the Annual Sustainability Report related to the 2018 ﬁscal year.

5.2. Execuon of the Memorandum of Understandings between the Company and Marfrig: The Board of Directors

have approved, by majority votes of the present members, the execuon of a Memorandum of Understandings between the Company and Marfrig ("Memorandum of Understandings") seng forth rules and condions regarding the access to informaon that allows the companies to deepen the analysis of the possible implementaon of the potenal business combinaon between the two companies ("Possible Transacon").

Page 1 of 5

Extract of the Minutes of the Ordinary Meeng of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 22:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
06:23pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/04TYSON FOODS : Completes Acquisition of Thai and European Businesses from BRF S.A..
AQ
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Green Bond Report 2018
PU
06/03BRF BRASIL FOODS : Material Fact – Conclusion Tyson Selling
PU
05/31BRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market – Aquisition of Material Equ..
PU
05/30Brazil's BRF and Marfrig Open Exclusive Merger Talks
DJ
05/30BRF BRASIL FOODS : Material fact – Combination BRF and Marfrig
PU
05/30BRF BRASIL FOODS : and Marfrig Global Foods in Merger Talks -Reuters
DJ
05/30BRF BRASIL FOODS : 20-F Form - 2018
PU
05/17BRF BRASIL FOODS : Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Director..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 34 919 M
EBIT 2019 1 576 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 13 661 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 21 254 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA19.29%5 772
TYSON FOODS54.40%28 477
HORMEL FOODS-1.48%21 652
JBS SA86.80%14 905
WH GROUP LTD18.95%12 874
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About