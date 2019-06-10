BRF Brasil Foods : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

EXTRACT MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MAY 30, 2019

1. Date, Time and Place: Meeng held on May 30, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the oﬃce of the BRF S.A. ("Company")

located at the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1st ﬂoor, Pinheiros, Zip Code 05425-000.

2. Summons and Presence: Summons duly held pursuant to Arcle 21 of the Company's Bylaws considering the

presence of the totality of the members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"), Mr. Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto Cruz"), Mr. Dan Ioschpe ("Mr. Dan Ioschpe"), Ms. Flávia Buarque de Almeida ("Ms. Flávia Almeida"), Mr. Walter Malieni Jr. ("Mr. Walter Malieni"),Mr. Francisco Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis ("Mr. Francisco Petros"), Mr. José Luiz Osório ("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Sr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes ("Mr. Roberto Mendes") e Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues").

Presiding Board : Chairman : Mr. Pedro Parente. Secretary : Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves. Agenda : (i) Approval the Annual Sustainability Report; (ii) Execuon of the Memorandum of Understandings

between the Company and Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig"); and (iii) Elecon of the Statutory Execuve Oﬃcers.

5. Resolu}ons: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restricons, the drawing up of the

present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda had been examined, the following maers were discussed and the following resolu}ons were taken:

5.1. Approval the Annual Sustainability Report: The Board of Directors, by unanimous votes of the present

members, considering the favorable recommendaon of the Quality and Sustainability Commiuee, have approved the Annual Sustainability Report related to the 2018 ﬁscal year.

5.2. Execuon of the Memorandum of Understandings between the Company and Marfrig: The Board of Directors

have approved, by majority votes of the present members, the execuon of a Memorandum of Understandings between the Company and Marfrig ("Memorandum of Understandings") seng forth rules and condions regarding the access to informaon that allows the companies to deepen the analysis of the possible implementaon of the potenal business combinaon between the two companies ("Possible Transacon").

