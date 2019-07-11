BRF Brasil Foods : Related Party Transactions Policy

Versão Inglês / English Version 1. OBJECTIVE 1.1. This Related Party Transactions Policy ("Policy") aims to establish the rules and procedures to be observed by BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company"), its Subsidiaries, and all their respective employees, managers and relevant shareholders, in transactions between related parties and situations involving conflicts of interest, with the purpose of ensuring that the Company's decisions are taken in the best interest of BRF and its shareholders, also guaranteeing transparency to shareholders, investors and the market in general and equal treatment with suppliers and customers, in accordance with the best corporate governance practices. 2. SCOPE 2.1 This Policy applies to BRF S.A. and its direct or indirect Subsidiaries, located in Brazil and abroad. 3. ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES 3.1. BOARD OF DIRECTORS 3.1.1 In addition to the other duties imposed by applicable legislation and by the Company's Bylaws, the Board of Directors is responsible for the following: approving the Related Party Transactions, pursuant to Section 4.3.1 (iii) "a" of this Policy; approving and revising this Policy and its amendments to fit its purpose; analyzing and questioning the Executive Board of the Company or its Subsidiaries whenever it believes that the Policy is not being properly applied; and whenever it is understood that a Related Party Transaction constitutes a material act or fact, that is, it is information whose content should be disclosed to the market, send a request to the Investor Relations Officer to promote the wide disclosure of such Related Party Transaction. 3.2. EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 3.2.1. The Company's Executive Committee (formerly the Executive Board) and the Executive Officers of its Subsidiaries shall comply with and execute this Policy, approving the Related Party Transactions according to their competence, pursuant to Clause 4.3.1 (iii) "b", as well as the processes for monitoring and disclosing the terms of this Policy, 1

within the scope of their responsibility, informing the areas and persons responsible for such monitoring about the terms of this Policy. 3.3. GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 3.3.1 The Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Chief Executive Officers of its Subsidiaries shall ensure that the Policy is complied with within the scope of the Company and its Subsidiaries. 3.4. CHIEF FINANCIAL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER 3.4.1. The Company's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and the Chief Financial Officers of its Subsidiaries shall: ensure that Related Party Transactions are duly disclosed and recorded in the respective financial statements, in accordance with the rules and laws in force; take measures so that no payment is made to any Related Parties, which does not result from a contract entered into under the terms of this Policy; report, on a quarterly basis, to the Audit and Integrity Committee all transactions carried out with Related Parties during the period; establish controls and procedures for carrying out Related Party Transactions, as well as standards for monitoring and disclosure of transactions; ensure that whenever a Related Party Transaction is considered a material fact or act, the due disclosure of this transaction is promoted, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force; ensure the disclosure of the Related Party Transactions that fall under the provisions of article 1 of Attachment 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as set forth in the Instruction; and ensure the disclosure of pertinent information in the Company's financial statements, CVM Reference Form and SEC Form 20-F, in addition to any other mandatory disclosure under applicable legislation and regulation. 3.4.1.1 Tax Department Whenever a transaction is classified as a Related Party Transaction, the Tax Department shall be responsible for assessing the tax risk of the transaction after the request of the requesting area, indicating the expected tax effects, 2

as well as whether there is an impeding risk and recommending, when applicable, analysis of an alternative scenario to mitigate the risks. 3.5. INSTITUTIONAL, LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE VICE PRESIDENT 3.5.1 The Company's Institutional, Legal and Compliance Vice President shall be responsible for advising the Board of Directors and/or the Company's Executive Committee on the analysis of information and documents related to Related Party Transactions, including contracts, reports and related financial and accounting documents. 3.5.1.1. Compliance Department send periodically the Related Party Declaration to the Key Persons of the management to collect information about the individuals or legal entities related to them and about any transactions between them and the Company, being the responsibility of the Key Person of the management to obtain such information. The Compliance Department will keep a register of these Related Parties that will be registered in the Company's registration system; periodically monitor whether Related Party Transactions have followed the flow established in this Policy and submit proof of such control to the Audit and Integrity Committee; and Conduct training of Key Persons in relation to this Policy. 3.5.1.2. Legal Department Whenever any person reports a transaction, they are aware of and that may qualify as a Related Party Transaction, the Legal Department shall be responsible for issuing opinions to determine whether the reported transaction in fact constitutes a Related Party Transaction subject to the procedures of this Policy. 3.6. FINANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE 3.6.1 Evaluate the economic and financial aspects of the Related Party Transaction, in accordance with the measures set forth in Clause 4.3.1(iv), and may request from the management bodies any additional information that it deems necessary with respect to a given Related Party Transaction. 3.7. INTERNAL AUDIT 3.7.1 According to its scope of action, the Company's internal audit area shall evaluate the application and effectiveness of this Policy. 3

3.8. AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE 3.8.1. In addition to the other duties imposed by applicable legislation and by the Company's Bylaws, the Audit and Integrity Committee is responsible for: evaluating and monitoring, together with management and the Company's internal audit area, the adequacy of Related Party Transactions carried out by the Company or its Subsidiaries, and their respective evidence, in accordance with the measures provided for in Clause 4.3.1 (iv); periodically reviewing compliance with this Policy and with the other policies of hiring rules of the Company and its Subsidiaries, issuing any recommendations and improvements to the corporate governance process of the Company and its Subsidiaries as necessary; analyzing, on a quarterly basis, and report to the Board of Directors, all the Ordinary Transactions with Related Parties carried out by the Company and its Subsidiaries in the period; and evaluating, monitoring and recommending the correction or improvement of the Related Party Transactions Policy to the Board of Directors. 3.9. SUPERVISORY BOARD 3.9.1 The Company's Supervisory Board is responsible for analyzing and verifying whether the Related Party Transactions are being contracted and disclosed correctly and adequately in the financial statements of the Company and its Subsidiaries. 3.10. DEMANDING AREAS OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 3.10.1. As soon as a Related Party Transaction is identified, after consulting the registration system and the Institutional, Legal and Compliance Vice Presidency, the requesting area of the related party transaction shall submit the contracting (or contracting) to the approval of the Executive Committee or the Board of Directors, depending on the amount involved, as defined in Clause 4.3.1 (iii), providing at least the information established in Clause 4.3.1 (iv). 4. GUIDELINES 4.1. DEFINITIONS 4.1.1 For purposes of this Policy, in accordance with Accounting Technical Pronouncement CPC No. 5 (R1) ("CPC 05"), as amended, approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") through Resolution No. 642/2010, the 4

Related Partyis considered the individual or legal entity that is related to the Company and/or any of its Subsidiaries, as indicated below: A natural person, or a Close Family Member of that person, if they: has full or shared Control of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; has a Significant Influence on the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; or are a Key Person of the Company's management, of any of its Subsidiaries or of the Company's Parent Company. A legal entity, if they: are part of the same economic group as the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; is an Affiliate, Controlled Company or Parent Company of the Company or of any of its Subsidiaries; the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is under the joint control ( joint venture ) of a third-party legal entity or of one or more persons; has a Significant Influence on the Company or suffers Significant Influence from the Company; is an Affiliate or Controlled Company (joint venture) of a third-party legal entity belonging to the same economic group as the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; is under joint Control ( joint venture ) of a third-party legal entity of which the Company is an affiliate; maintains or is a post-employment benefit plan whose beneficiaries are the employees of the Company and of the legal entity itself; is directly or indirectly controlled, fully or under joint control, by any person referred to in item (i) above; any person identified in item "(i)" "a" above exercises Significant Influence on the legal entity or is a Key Person in the management of the legal entity; 5

