BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
BRF SA : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / BRF SA Sponsored ADR (NYSE: BRFS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-BF263FA2A1A37.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 35 668 M
EBIT 2018 1 370 M
Net income 2018 -201 M
Debt 2018 13 675 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 18 448 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
José Roberto P. Rodrigues Independent Director
Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-40.33%4 861
TYSON FOODS-26.36%21 891
HORMEL FOODS2.01%19 639
WH GROUP LTD-30.41%11 312
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 230
JBS SA-12.07%6 470
