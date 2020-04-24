Log in
BRF : Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019

04/24/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3) (NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on April 24, 2020, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), in English. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company's website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website at https://ri.brf.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF's audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF's Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:

BRF S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Av. Nações Unidas, 8,501, 1st floor
05425-070 – São Paulo – SP – Brasil
Tel.: 11 2322-5377
E-mail: acoes@brf-br.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brf-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-2019-301047083.html

SOURCE BRF


© PRNewswire 2020
