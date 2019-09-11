BRF S A : 2019 Tender Offer - Launch Press Release 0 09/11/2019 | 09:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BRF announces cash tender offers for its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.750% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.95% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 São Paulo, Brazil - September 11, 2019 - BRF S.A. ("BRF") today announces the commencement an offer to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") issued by BRF (the "2022 Notes Offer"), 2.750% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Euro Notes") issued by BRF (the "Euro Notes Offer") and 3.95% Senior Notes due 2023 ("2023 Notes") issued by BRF (the "2023 Notes Offer" and, together with the 2022 Notes Offer and the Euro Notes Offer, the "Any and All Offers") and (ii) the outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes, the "Notes") issued by BRF (the "2024 Notes Offer" and, together with the Any and All Offers, the "Offers") up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below). The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 11, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offers are not contingent upon the tender of any minimum principal amount of Notes, but BRF will only purchase 2024 Notes up to an aggregate amount of 2024 Notes Total Consideration (as defined herein) not to exceed U.S.$410.0 million less the cash amount, in U.S. dollars, that BRF is required to spend to purchase the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Offers (the "Maximum Amount"). Accordingly, if the aggregate amount, in U.S. dollars, that BRF is required to spend to purchase the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Offers equals or exceeds U.S.$410.0 million, no tendered 2024 Notes will be accepted for purchase, even if validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Offers. Early Principal Amount Maximum Tender Tender Total Title of Security Security Identifiers Outstanding Amount Consideration(1) Premium(1) Consideration(1) CUSIP Nos.: 10552T AA5/ 5.875% Senior P1905CAA8 U.S.$118,662,000 Any and All N/A N/A U.S.$1,038.75 Notes due 2022 ISINs: US10552TAA51/ USP1905CAA82 ISINs: 2.750% Senior XS1242327325/ XS1242327168 €500,000,000 Any and all N/A N/A €1,048.75 Notes due 2022 Common Codes: 124232732/124232716 CUSIP Nos.: 10552T AE7/ 3.95% Senior P1905CAD2 U.S.$500,000,000 Any and all N/A N/A U.S.$1,011.25 Notes due 2023 ISINs: US10552TAE73/ USP1905CAD22 CUSIP Nos.: 4.75% Senior 10552T AF4/ Maximum P1905CAE0 U.S.$750,000,000 U.S.$1,010.0 U.S.$30.00 U.S.$1,040.00 Notes due 2024 Amount(2) ISINs: US10552TAF49/ USP1905CAE05 The amount to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes and 2024 Notes and €1,000 principal amount of Euro Notes, in each case, validly tendered and accepted for purchase, excluding accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to the applicable Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Equals an aggregate amount of 2024 Notes Total Consideration not to exceed U.S.$410.0 million less the cash amount, in U.S. dollars, that BRF is required to spend to purchase the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Offers. For purposes of calculating the Maximum Amount, the aggregate U.S. dollar-equivalent Euro Notes Total Consideration (as defined herein) for the Euro Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, the principal amount of such Euro Notes will be converted into U.S. dollars using the euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate as of 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on the Any and All Expiration Date. Indicative Timetable for the Offers: Commencement of the Offers September 11, 2019 Any and All Withdrawal Date 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law. Any and All Expiration Date 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion. Any and All Settlement Date Promptly after the Any and All Expiration Date. Expected to be September 24, 2019, but subject to change. Guaranteed Delivery Date 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the second business day following the Any and All Expiration Date, expected to be on September 20, 2019, unless the Any and All Expiration Date is extended by BRF in its sole discretion. There are no guaranteed delivery provisions provided by BRF in order to tender 2024 Notes in the 2024 Notes Offer. Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date Promptly after the Guaranteed Delivery Date. Expected to be September 24, 2019, but subject to change. 2024 Notes Withdrawal Date 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September 24, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion. 2024 Notes Early Tender Date 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September 24, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion. 2024 Notes Early Settlement Date Promptly after the 2024 Notes Early Tender Date. Expected to be September 27, 2019, but subject to change. 2024 Notes Expiration Date 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) October 8, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion. 2024 Notes Final Settlement Date Promptly after the 2024 Notes Expiration Date. Expected to be October 11, 2019, but subject to change. The Any and All Offers will expire at 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless earlier terminated or extended by BRF (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Any and All Expiration Date"). Holders of 2022 Notes who (i) validly tender and do not validly withdraw their 2022 Notes on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date or (ii) deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and other required documents pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as 2 defined in the Offer to Purchase) on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date and tender their 2022 Notes on or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be eligible to receive the total consideration of U.S.$1,038.75 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes tendered (the "2022 Notes Total Consideration"). Validly tendered 2022 Notes may be withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the 2022 Notes Offer, at any time prior to 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless extended, but not thereafter, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law. Holders of Euro Notes who (i) validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Euro Notes on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date or (ii) deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and other required documents pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date and tender their Euro Notes on or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be eligible to receive the total consideration of €1,048.75 per €1,000 principal amount of Euro Notes tendered (the "Euro Notes Total Consideration"). Validly tendered Euro Notes may be withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Euro Notes Offer, at any time prior to 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless extended, but not thereafter, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law. Holders of 2023 Notes who (i) validly tender and do not validly withdraw their 2023 Notes on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date or (ii) deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and other required documents pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date and tender their 2023 Notes on or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be eligible to receive the total consideration of U.S.$1,011.25 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes tendered (the "2023 Notes Total Consideration"). Validly tendered 2023 Notes may be withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the 2023 Notes Offer, at any time prior to 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) on September 18, 2019, unless extended, but not thereafter, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law. The 2024 Notes Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on October 8, 2019, unless earlier terminated or extended by BRF (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "2024 Notes Expiration Date"). Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their 2024 Notes on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September 24, 2019, unless extended (such time and date, as they may be extended, the "2024 Notes Early Tender Date"), will be eligible to receive the total consideration of U.S.$1,040.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes tendered (the "2024 Notes Total Consideration"), which includes an early tender premium of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes validly tendered. Holders who validly tender their 2024 Notes after the 2024 Notes Early Tender Date, but on or prior to the 2024 Notes Expiration Date, will be eligible to receive the tender consideration of U.S.$1,010.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes tendered (the "2024 Tender Consideration"). 2024 Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September 24, 2019, unless extended by BRF in its sole discretion, but not thereafter. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration and the 2024 Tender Consideration, as applicable, holders whose 2022 Notes, Euro Notes, 2023 Notes or 2024 Notes are tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Any and All Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), the 2024 Notes Early Settlement Date and the 2024 Notes Final Settlement Date, as applicable. For the avoidance of doubt, accrued interest on 2022 Notes, Euro Notes or 2023 Notes tendered using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will cease to accrue on the Any and All Settlement Date. BRF reserves the right, but is under no obligation, at any point following the 2024 Notes Early Tender Date and before the 2024 Notes Expiration Date, to accept for purchase any 2024 Notes validly tendered and not subsequently withdrawn on or prior to the 2024 Notes Early Tender Date (the "Early Settlement Right"). The date of payment for 2024 Notes purchased pursuant to the Early Settlement Right (the "2024 Notes Early Settlement Date") will be determined at BRF's option and is currently expected to be September 27, 2019, subject to all conditions of the 2024 Notes Offer having been either satisfied or waived by BRF. All 2024 Notes tendered and accepted for purchase that have not been settled on the 2024 Notes Early Settlement Date, if any, will be settled promptly following the 2024 Notes Expiration Date. In all cases, the total principal amount of 2024 Notes accepted for purchase by BRF may be subject to proration based upon the Maximum Amount as described in the Offer to Purchase. 3 Completion of the Offers is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). BRF has the right, in its sole discretion, to amend or terminate one or more of the Offers at any time, subject to applicable law. BRF has retained BB Securities Limited, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco BTG Pactual S.A.-Cayman Branch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. to serve as dealer managers and D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as information and tender agent for the Offers. The Offer to Purchase, the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and any related supplements are available at the D.F. King & Co., Inc. website at www.dfking.com/brf. The full details of the Offers, including complete instructions on how to tender Notes, are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. Requests for the Offer to Purchase and any related supplements may also be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 269-5550 or +1 (866) 796-7184 (US toll free) or +44 (0) 20 7920-9700 or in writing at brf@dfking.com. Documents relating to the Offers, including the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, are also available at www.dfking.com/brf. Questions about the Offers may be directed to BB Securities Limited by telephone at +44 207 367 5800; Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. by telephone at +1 (646) 432-6643 (collect); Banco BTG Pactual S.A.-Cayman Branch by telephone at +1 (212) 293-4600 (collect) or by email at OL-DCM@btgpactual.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 723-6106 (toll free) or +1 (800) 558-3745 (collect); Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. by telephone at + 1 (212) 710-6749 (collect); and Santander Investment Securities Inc. by telephone at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll free) or +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect). This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the offer to purchase, which are being made only pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase. The Offers are not being made to, nor will BRF accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Offers or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers will be made by the dealer managers on behalf of BRF. None of BRF, the information and tender agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the Offers. None of BRF, the information and tender agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their respective affiliates, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offers other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Offers, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offers or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer to Purchase. About BRF BRF is a sociedade anônima (corporation) organized under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil. Our principal executive offices are located at Av. das Nações Unidas, 8501 - 1st Floor, Pinheiros, 05425-070, São Paulo, SP, Brazil, and our telephone number at this address is +55-11-2322-5000/5355/5048. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that BRF expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe, "estimate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors, including those described the section titled "Risk Factors" in BRF's Annual Report for fiscal year 2018 on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements 4 attributable to BRF are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. The forward-looking statements that BRF makes in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates. BRF assumes no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that BRF makes, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the U.S. federal securities laws. DISCLAIMER This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offers. If any holder of Notes is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offers. None of BRF, the dealer managers, the information and tender agent and any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Notes should participate in the Offers. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BRF SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:21:06 UTC 0 Latest news on BRF S.A. 09:22a BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – 2019 Tender Offer - Launch Press Re.. PU 09:22a BRF S A : 2019 Tender Offer - Launch Press Release PU 09/10 BRF S A : Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors PU 09/10 BRF S A : Corporate Policy of Competence PU 09/09 BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – China Authorization PU 09/05 BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Sale of SATS PU 08/30 BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Clarifications about a news article.. PU 08/29 BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Sale of Material Equity Interest &n.. PU 08/29 Brazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia - minister RE 08/19 BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors PU