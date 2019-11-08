BRF S A : 3Q19 Results Presentation

This presentation may contain statements that express BRF S.A. ("BRF") management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical facts and are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data of the industries in which BRF operates.
The verbs "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "plan", "predict", "target", "aim", "seek" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future BRF performance. The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of BRF's products;
volatility related to the Brazilian economy, as well as the economies of the other countries in which BRF also has relevant operations, the financial and securities markets and the highly competitive industries BRF operates in; (iii) changes in domestic and foreign legislation and taxation, as well as in government policies related to the domestic and foreign animal
protein and related markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian and international markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in the regulatory and technological environments; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions. Other factors that could materially affect results can be found in BRF's Reference Form and in the annual report on Form 20-F, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the "Risk Factors" session.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made and BRF undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any security.
OPENING REMARKS
LORIVAL LUZ
GLOBAL CEO
Consolidated results (Continuing operations)
3Q19 results reflect the evolution of our business fundamentals
Net Revenue of R$8.5 billonwith gross margin of 24.8%
Adjusted EBITDA of R$1,609 millionand Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%
Excludingtax-relatedevents1, Adjusted EBITDA of R$1.142 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%
Net income of R$446 million in 3Q19and accumulated R$523 million in 2019
Free cash generation of R$1.4 billion in 3Q19and R$3.0 billion in 2019
1 Net effect of R$467 million related to the ICMS exclusion from the PIS/COFINS calculation basis.
Consolidated results (Continuing operations)
3Q19 results reflect the evolution of our business fundamentals
Cash position of R$7.7 billionwith net debt of 13.8 billion and an average maturity of 4.4 years
Drop innet leverage to 2.90x1 (3.21x excluding IFRS16 effects)
Revision1 of net leverage guidance to 2.75x at the end of 2019
3 plants licensed to export to the Chinese market
Pork: Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) - incremental potential of 40% vs. current volume2
Poultry: Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) - incremental potential of 20% vs. current volume2
Offals: Campos Novos (SC) - incremental volume of approximately 5,000 tons/year2
1 According to Material Fact released on November 8, 2019;
2 Compared to current volumes exported to China.
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - SAGIA
Expand and consolidate our presence in the Saudi market
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
»
Syria
» Represent
~1/4
of
total
Iraq
volume the Halal market
»
Egypt
Saudi
» #1
Market
Share
with
Arabia
EAU
approx. 35%
Oman
Yemen
» #1 Top of Mind
with Sadia
»
brand
» Own distribution
CAPEX of around US$120 million
Estimated installed capacity of 50,000 tons/years for the production of breaded and marinated products, hamburgers, among others
Products will be mostly destined to the Saudi market, which can
also be an exportation hub in the region
Grains environment and protein performance
Higher protein prices boosted producer's margin
Soybean & Corn Price
Whole Chicken and Pork Carcass Price
Cepea/ESALQ
B3
8,5
8,5
55
100
3Q18
3Q19
3Q18
3Q19
50
+3%
90
7,5
7,5
+36%
(R$/bag)Corn
45
80
(R$/bag)Soybean
(R$/kg)ChickenWhole
6,5
6,5
(R$/kg)CarcassPork
40
70
5,5
5,5
35
-1%
60
4,5
4,5
30
50
25
40
3,5
3,5
+16%
20
30
2,5
May-18
May-19
2,5
Sep-17
Nov-17
Jan-18
Mar-18
May-18
Jul-18
Sep-18
Nov-18
Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jul-19
Sep-19
Nov-19
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Sep-17
Nov-17
Jan-18
Mar-18
Jul-18
Sep-18
Nov-18
Jan-19
Mar-19
Jul-19
Sep-19
Corn
Future Corn²
Soybean
Future Soybean¹
Average Price
Whole Chicken
Pork Carcass
Average Price
»
»
Corn: significant supply in Brazil, but with currency volatility and uncertainties related to the US harvest
Soybean: Unstable scenario due to China-US trade war and smaller US crop
Better balance between supply/demandin local market benefitted price recovery
African Swine Fever impacts on demand reflect on protein prices in the international market
¹ Source: Bloomberg; ² B3 quotes in October 2019.
African Swine Fever (ASF) impacts
Reduction in the Chinese herd size has affected international pork market prices
China's Inventory
China's Reference Price
(100 Base = Sep-18)
(in million heads)
425
70
250
403,0
-44%
230
63,7
∆ since lowest levels:
+153p.p.
375
∆ since
-47%
+104p.p.
Sep-18:
-40%
60
210
+79p.p.
325
+70p.p.
190
275
50
170
225
226,0
40,7
150
175
40
130
125
34,0
110
30
75
24,3
90
25
20
70
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
Feb-19
Mar-19
Apr-19
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
Feb-19
Mar-19
Apr-19
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
# Pork
# Sow herd
# Piglet
Piglet
Sow Herd
Live Hog
Pork Carcass Wholesale
Source: Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China (MOA)
Source: Bloomberg and Boyar (Sow herd)
São Paulo
Nova York
12 de novembro
November 14th
Horário: 8h às 12h
From 8:30 am to 12:00 pm
Local: Casa Charlô
Venue: NYSE
Rua Tabapuã, 1353
11 Wall Street, NY
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
3Q19
3Q19
CARLOS MOURA
CHIEF FINANCIAL AND
INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
Disciplined execution of the Strategic Plan
Continued recovery path
Adjusted EBITDA
and Margin*
Gross Profit and Margin
(R$ million)
+178%
(R$ million)
+4.0%
Volumes
(Thousand, Tons)
-1%
+1.3%
1.120
1.104
1.090
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
Net Revenue
(R$ million)
+8%
+1.5%
8.338
8.459
7.802
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
+58%
+0.2%
25,1%
24,8%
17,0%
2.092
2.096
1.324
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
18,6% 19,0%
7,4% 14,6% 13,5%
1.547 1.609
328 467
1.219 1.142
579 Ex-ICMSEx-ICMS
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
*Includes net effect of R$328 million in 2Q19 due to the payment of ICMS for staple basket products provision and the excluding ICMS from PIS/COFINS calculation basis, and net
effect of R$467 million in 3Q19 due to the exclusion of ICMS from PIS/COFINS calculation basis.
On a positive track to recover margins
Improved operational performance reflects our new momentum
¹ Including R$79 million effect from discontinued operations
Leverage & Debt Profile
Reduction in net leverage and debt reprofiling
Financial Leverage 3Q19 (R$ million)
6,74x
5,64x 2
Ex-IFRS16:
1
3,21x
5,12x
15.498
3,74x
2,9x
15.610
2.206
1.260
16.323
13.404
14.238
13.900
13.744
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Pro forma Net Debt
Net Debt
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM
Debt Schedule 2Q19 | (R$ million)
Average Maturity: 3.2 years
1
6.999
8.734
4.543
3.118
3.139
1.247
Cash and
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023+
equivalents
Gross Debt 3Q19 | R$21.5 billion
Subsidized lines
Capital
Agribusiness
1%
markets
Real
loans 21%
42%
Other and tax
2%
65%
58%
incentives
11%
Trade finance
Other
currencies
Debt Schedule 3Q19 | (R$ million)
Average Maturity: 4.4 years
1
11.746
7.673
651 3.559 2.9802.141
Caixa e equivalentes 2019
2020
2021
2022
2023+
Including pro forma adjustments from incoming funds related to the sale of assets in Argentina, Europe, and Thailand, the non-transferred portion to FIDC and FX=R$3.80/US$. Taking into consideration the accounting numbers, leverage is 5.97x in 4Q18.
Including pro forma adjustments from incoming funds remaining from the sale of assets in Argentina, Europe, and Thailand. Taking into consideration the accounting numbers, leverage is 6.14x in 1Q19.
3 Excludes R$118 million in 2Q19 and R$381 million in 3Q19 related to Derivative Financial Instruments Liabilities.
OPERATING
AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
3Q19
SIDNEY MANZARO
VICE-PRESIDENT
BRAZIL MARKET
Brazil Segment
Profitable growth, aligned to the strategic planning
Net Revenueup +6.3% y-o-y
Continued increase ingross margin, reaching 24.6% in 3Q19, due to prices, better mix and operating efficiency
Excluding ICMS effects, Adjusted EBITDA of R$541 million with 12.3% margin, up +35.8%y-o-y
Continued focus on Innovation: 4 new cuts of seasoned pork ready for cooking, under Perdigão's "Na Brasa" line were launched in the quarter