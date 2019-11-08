Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/07
35.96 BRL   +1.24%
35.96 BRL   +1.24%
08:15aBRF S A : 3Q19 Results Presentation
PU
07:05aBRF S A : Material Fact – Estimates for the Company's Net Financial Leverage
PU
07:05aBRF S A : Itr - 3q19
PU
BRF S A : 3Q19 Results Presentation

11/08/2019 | 08:15am EST

3Q19 Earnings

November 8, 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain statements that express BRF S.A. ("BRF") management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions about future events or results. Such statements are not historical facts and are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data of the industries in which BRF operates.

The verbs "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "plan", "predict", "target", "aim", "seek" and other similar verbs are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation and do not guarantee any future BRF performance. The factors that might affect performance include, but are not limited to: (i) market acceptance of BRF's products;

  1. volatility related to the Brazilian economy, as well as the economies of the other countries in which BRF also has relevant operations, the financial and securities markets and the highly competitive industries BRF operates in; (iii) changes in domestic and foreign legislation and taxation, as well as in government policies related to the domestic and foreign animal

protein and related markets; (iv) increasing competition from new entrants to the Brazilian and international markets; (v) ability to keep up with rapid changes in the regulatory and technological environments; (vi) ability to maintain an ongoing process for introducing competitive new products and services while maintaining the competitiveness of existing ones; (vii) ability to attract customers in domestic and foreign jurisdictions. Other factors that could materially affect results can be found in BRF's Reference Form and in the annual report on Form 20-F, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the "Risk Factors" session.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information and data available as of the date they were made and BRF undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future development.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any security.

2

OPENING REMARKS

LORIVAL LUZ

GLOBAL CEO

3

Consolidated results (Continuing operations)

3Q19 results reflect the evolution of our business fundamentals

  • Net Revenue of R$8.5 billon with gross margin of 24.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$1,609 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%
  • Excluding tax-relatedevents1, Adjusted EBITDA of R$1.142 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%
  • Net income of R$446 million in 3Q19 and accumulated R$523 million in 2019
  • Free cash generation of R$1.4 billion in 3Q19 and R$3.0 billion in 2019

1 Net effect of R$467 million related to the ICMS exclusion from the PIS/COFINS calculation basis.

4

Consolidated results (Continuing operations)

3Q19 results reflect the evolution of our business fundamentals

  • Cash position of R$7.7 billion with net debt of 13.8 billion and an average maturity of 4.4 years
  • Drop in net leverage to 2.90x1 (3.21x excluding IFRS16 effects)
  • Revision1 of net leverage guidance to 2.75x at the end of 2019
  • 3 plants licensed to export to the Chinese market
    • Pork: Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) - incremental potential of 40% vs. current volume2
    • Poultry: Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) - incremental potential of 20% vs. current volume2
    • Offals: Campos Novos (SC) - incremental volume of approximately 5,000 tons/year2

1 According to Material Fact released on November 8, 2019;

2 Compared to current volumes exported to China.

5

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - SAGIA

Expand and consolidate our presence in the Saudi market

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

»

Syria

» Represent

~1/4

of

total

Iraq

volume the Halal market

»

Egypt

Saudi

» #1

Market

Share

with

Arabia

EAU

approx. 35%

Oman

Yemen

» #1 Top of Mind

with Sadia

»

brand

» Own distribution

CAPEX of around US$120 million

Estimated installed capacity of 50,000 tons/years for the production of breaded and marinated products, hamburgers, among others

Products will be mostly destined to the Saudi market, which can

also be an exportation hub in the region

6

Grains environment and protein performance

Higher protein prices boosted producer's margin

Soybean & Corn Price

Whole Chicken and Pork Carcass Price

Cepea/ESALQ

B3

8,5

8,5

55

100

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

50

+3%

90

7,5

7,5

+36%

(R$/bag)Corn

45

80

(R$/bag)Soybean

(R$/kg)ChickenWhole

6,5

6,5

(R$/kg)CarcassPork

40

70

5,5

5,5

35

-1%

60

4,5

4,5

30

50

25

40

3,5

3,5

+16%

20

30

2,5

May-18

May-19

2,5

Sep-17

Nov-17

Jan-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Sep-17

Nov-17

Jan-18

Mar-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Corn

Future Corn²

Soybean

Future Soybean¹

Average Price

Whole Chicken

Pork Carcass

Average Price

»

»

Corn: significant supply in Brazil, but with currency volatility and uncertainties related to the US harvest

Soybean: Unstable scenario due to China-US trade war and smaller US crop

  • Better balance between supply/demand in local market benefitted price recovery
  • African Swine Fever impacts on demand reflect on protein prices in the international market

¹ Source: Bloomberg; ² B3 quotes in October 2019.

7

African Swine Fever (ASF) impacts

Reduction in the Chinese herd size has affected international pork market prices

China's Inventory

China's Reference Price

(100 Base = Sep-18)

(in million heads)

425

70

250

403,0

-44%

230

63,7

∆ since lowest levels:

+153p.p.

375

∆ since

-47%

+104p.p.

Sep-18:

-40%

60

210

+79p.p.

325

+70p.p.

190

275

50

170

225

226,0

40,7

150

175

40

130

125

34,0

110

30

75

24,3

90

25

20

70

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

# Pork

# Sow herd

# Piglet

Piglet

Sow Herd

Live Hog

Pork Carcass Wholesale

Source: Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China (MOA)

Source: Bloomberg and Boyar (Sow herd)

8

São Paulo

Nova York

12 de novembro

November 14th

Horário: 8h às 12h

From 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

Local: Casa Charlô

Venue: NYSE

Rua Tabapuã, 1353

11 Wall Street, NY

9

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3Q19

CARLOS MOURA

CHIEF FINANCIAL AND

INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER

10

Disciplined execution of the Strategic Plan

Continued recovery path

Adjusted EBITDA

and Margin*

Gross Profit and Margin

(R$ million)

+178%

(R$ million)

+4.0%

Volumes

(Thousand, Tons)

-1%

+1.3%

1.120

1.104

1.090

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Net Revenue

(R$ million)

+8%

+1.5%

8.338

8.459

7.802

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

+58%

+0.2%

25,1%

24,8%

17,0%

2.092

2.096

1.324

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

18,6% 19,0%

7,4% 14,6% 13,5%

1.547 1.609

328 467

1.219 1.142

579 Ex-ICMSEx-ICMS

3Q18 2Q19 3Q19

*Includes net effect of R$328 million in 2Q19 due to the payment of ICMS for staple basket products provision and the excluding ICMS from PIS/COFINS calculation basis, and net

effect of R$467 million in 3Q19 due to the exclusion of ICMS from PIS/COFINS calculation basis.

11

On a positive track to recover margins

Improved operational performance reflects our new momentum

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25,1%

24,8% 23,5%

19,6%

18,9%

20,6%

17,0%

15,0%

24.156

21.899

8,4%

7.031

7.067

7.802

8.289

7.359

8.338

8.459

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

9M18

9M19

Net Revenue

Gross Margin

18,6%

19,0%

16,2%

14,6%

9,7%

10,2%

10,2%

13,5%

12,9%

7,4%

5,0%

7,4%

7,4%

3.904

795

1.547

1.690

3.109

328

467

843

1.620

226

1.219

1.142

685

579

617

748

356

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

9M18

9M19

Adj. EBITDA ICMS Adj. EBITDA Margin Adj. EBITDA Margin ex-ICMS

12

Net Debt Evolution: 3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Overcoming 2019 proposed goal

BRL million

16.323

-R$2.538

Cash Flow from Investments

million

4.672

+R$226 milhões

13.785

1.737

1.963

2.359

6,74x

2,90x

4,00

4,16

Net Debt

Operating

CAPEX

M&As

Cash Flow from

Net Debt

3Q18

Cash Flow

Financing Activities

1

3Q19

Real

Real

Net leverage (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA)

USD/BRL (PTAX)

¹ Including R$79 million effect from discontinued operations

13

Leverage & Debt Profile

Reduction in net leverage and debt reprofiling

Financial Leverage 3Q19 (R$ million)

6,74x

5,64x 2

Ex-IFRS16:

1

3,21x

5,12x

15.498

3,74x

2,9x

15.610

2.206

1.260

16.323

13.404

14.238

13.900

13.744

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Pro forma Net Debt

Net Debt

Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM

Debt Schedule 2Q19 | (R$ million)

Average Maturity: 3.2 years

1

6.999

8.734

4.543

3.118

3.139

1.247

Cash and

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023+

equivalents

Gross Debt 3Q19 | R$21.5 billion

Subsidized lines

Capital

Agribusiness

1%

markets

Real

loans 21%

42%

Other and tax

2%

65%

58%

incentives

11%

Trade finance

Other

currencies

Debt Schedule 3Q19 | (R$ million)

Average Maturity: 4.4 years

1

11.746

7.673

651 3.559 2.980 2.141

Caixa e equivalentes 2019

2020

2021

2022

2023+

  1. Including pro forma adjustments from incoming funds related to the sale of assets in Argentina, Europe, and Thailand, the non-transferred portion to FIDC and FX=R$3.80/US$. Taking into consideration the accounting numbers, leverage is 5.97x in 4Q18.
  2. Including pro forma adjustments from incoming funds remaining from the sale of assets in Argentina, Europe, and Thailand. Taking into consideration the accounting numbers, leverage is 6.14x in 1Q19.

3 Excludes R$118 million in 2Q19 and R$381 million in 3Q19 related to Derivative Financial Instruments Liabilities.

14

OPERATING

AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3Q19

SIDNEY MANZARO

VICE-PRESIDENT

BRAZIL MARKET

15

Brazil Segment

Profitable growth, aligned to the strategic planning

  • Net Revenue up +6.3% y-o-y
  • Continued increase in gross margin, reaching 24.6% in 3Q19, due to prices, better mix and operating efficiency
  • Excluding ICMS effects, Adjusted EBITDA of R$541 million with 12.3% margin, up +35.8% y-o-y
  • Continued focus on Innovation: 4 new cuts of seasoned pork ready for cooking, under Perdigão's "Na Brasa" line were launched in the quarter
  • Brands recognized in the Top of Mind Award
    • Sadia: frozen meals category
    • Qualy: Top Margarine category
    • Deline: North region Top of Mind category

16

Brazil Segment

Rising profitability

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24,6%

23,0%

24,0%

23,3%

19,4%

20,8%

21,1%20,9%

21,2%

17,3%

19,9%

17,9%

12%

11,7%

11%

11%

9,7%

9,5%

12.404

9,4%

2.172

4.736

11.556

4.123

4.082

4.382

8,0%

3.748

3.685

3.940

5,0%

7,0%

795

790

1.008

556

467

328

1.377

226

933

352

398

374

462

541

183

330

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

9M18

9M19

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

9M18

9M19

Net Revenue

Gross Margin

Adj. EBITDA ICMS Adj. EBITDA Margin Adj. EBITDA Margin ex-ICMS

17

Brazil Segment

Consistent improvement in results

Adjusted EBITDA

and Margin

Volumes

(Thousand, Tons)

-2%

+8%

569

559

519

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Gross Profit and Margin

(R$ million)

Net Revenue

(R$ million)

+24%

+6%

+10%

+7%

21,1%

24,0%

24,6%

1.077

982

870

4.382

4.123

4.082

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

(R$ million)

+36%

+17%

19,4%

23,0%

9,7%

11,3%

12,3%

1,008

790

467

328

398

462

541

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

18

OPERATING

AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3Q19

PATRICIO ROHNER

VICE-PRESIDENT

INTERNATIONAL MARKET

19

International Segment - Consolidated

EBITDA margin improvement despite seasonality

Adjusted EBITDA

and Margin

(R$ million)

Gross Profit and Margin

(R$ million)

+193.7%

Volumes

(Thousand, Tons)

+0.8%

-5.3 %

474

504

478

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Net Revenue

(R$ million)

+10.6%

-4.8%

3.985

3.796

3.432

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

-2.2%

+66.3%

17,4%

17,9%

-7.8%

26,3%

6,7%

693

678

25,4%

16,9%

1.047

231

965

580

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

20

International Segment - Consolidated

Sales breakdown

Volume 3Q19 | 478 Thousand Tons

(Volume 3Q18 | 474 Thousand Tons)

Per Geography

Per Protein

Other 13%

Non-Halal

41%

Swine 8%

Halal

59%Poultry

79%

Per Product

FPP

Poultry Whole

12%

37%

Swine

9%

Poultry Parts

41%

21

Halal Market

High profitability in the region despite restriction in some markets

Volume 3Q19 | 275 Thousand Tons

(Volume 3Q18 | 281 Thousand Ton)

Processed

14%

(14%)Poultry

86%

(86%)

Net Revenue

(R$ MM)

-5.2%

-11.6%

2.370

2.210

2.095

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ MM)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

-4.6%

370

-22.5%

301

287

13,6%

15,6%

13,7%

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

  • Iraqi was partially restricted to import products from Turkey
  • Lower operating leverage, offset by strict expense control
  • Prioritization of market's most profitable countries and channels

22

Other International Markets (Asia, Africa, Americas and Europe)

African Swine Fever has favored price dynamics in Asia

Volume 3Q19 | 203 Thousand Tons

Net Revenue

(Volume 3Q18 | 193 Thousand Tons)

(R$ MM)

+39.2%

Pork

+5.3%

18%

1.615

1.701

(17%)

1.222

Poultry

69%

(71%)

Processed

13%

(12%)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

  • Average sale price: +32.3%
  • Higher shipped volumes: +5.2%
  • EBITDA Margin of 23.0% (+28.7 p.p. y-o-y), highest margin in recent years
  • Best profitability of the last 3 years

Adusted EBITDA (R$ MM)

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

+21.2%

391

323

23,0%

20,0%

-5,7%

-70

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

23

Q&A

24

Contatos RI:

+55 11 2322 5377 acoes@brf-br.com

25

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 13:14:01 UTC
