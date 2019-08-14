Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF S.A.    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Acquisition of Material Equity Interest – GIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

BRF S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to the CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, announces to its shareholders and the market in general, that it received today a notice from GIC Private Limited ("GIC"), on behalf of some of its clients and as their investment fund manager, informing that it has sold common shares issued by BRF S.A. and that, on August 12, 2019, their interests in the Company reached, on an aggregated basis, 40,408,499 common shares and American Depositary Receipts, representative of common shares, corresponding to approximately 4.97% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

GIC further declared that (i) the objective of the abovementioned interest is strictly for investment purposes and there is no intention to change the Company's control nor its management structure; and (ii) no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company has been entered into nor executed by GIC.

The Company stresses that that it does not have a defined shareholding control, being its shares dispersed in the market in general.

The original version of the correspondence received from GIC is filed at the Company's headquarter.

São Paulo, August 14, 2019.

Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr.

Global CEO,

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer (interim)

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF S.A.
06:07pBRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Acquisition of Material Equity Inte..
PU
08/13BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
PU
08/13BRF S A : Minutes Of The Ordinary Meeting Of The Fiscal Council
PU
08/13BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – New CFO
PU
08/09BRF S A : Material Fact – Estimates for the Company's Net Financial Levera..
PU
08/09BRF S A : Itr - 2q19
PU
08/09BRF S A : Management Report - 2Q19
PU
08/09BRF S A : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
08/01BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – News Valor Econômico Follow-on
PU
07/18BRF S A : China bolstering Brazil's BRF turnaround effort - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 386 M
EBIT 2019 2 464 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 13 948 M
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -15 079x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 31 650 M
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,27  BRL
Last Close Price 38,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.77.84%7 980
TYSON FOODS65.30%32 027
HORMEL FOODS-2.09%22 309
JBS SA141.33%18 794
WH GROUP LTD4.45%12 568
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group