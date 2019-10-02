BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Bradesco and Santander Renegotiation

BRF S.A.
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that it concluded the refinancing of the Company's credit lines maintained with Banco Bradesco in the total amount of approximately R$1.6 billion. These debt renegotiations had the main purpose of extending the average maturity date of the respective credit lines to 6.5 years from the current 2.7 years.
At the same time, BRF prepaid part of its rural financing lines with Banco Santander coming due in the beginning of the 2020, whose principal amount totals around R$700 million.
Additionally, in accordance with the Company's liability management strategy, made public through the Announcement to the Market on September 11, 2019, BRF intends to fully redeem the 7.250% Senior Notes due 2020, issued by BFF International Ltd, a BRF Group company, in the total amount of approximately US$86.1 million.
Therefore, the Company continues to act in line with its strategy of extending its average debt maturity, reducing the cost of its financial indebtedness and maintaining a sustainable short-term liquidity position.
São Paulo, October 02, 2019.
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
