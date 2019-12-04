Log in
BRF S.A.

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 12/04
36.4 BRL   +1.68%
07:55pBRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Federal Prosecutor Complaint
PU
11/29BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – ISE Portfolio
PU
11/12BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production
RE
BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Federal Prosecutor Complaint

12/04/2019 | 07:55pm EST

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general, in connection with the complaint presented by the Federal Prosecutor regarding the Trapaça Operation involving eleven individuals, that it is collecting the details contained in the referred complaint. There are no current members of the administration, officers or executives in management position of the Company reported in the complaint. Among those eleven individuals, ten no longer work for BRF and the only employee that remains in the Company has been preventively granted leave.

The Company reinforces its commitment to continue to develop its processes to guarantee the hightest standards of integrity, quality and safety, cooperating with the authorities for the clatification of all the facts.

The Company will promptly inform its shareholders and the market in general regarding any new information related to the current announcement.

São Paulo, December 4, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 00:54:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 486 M
EBIT 2019 2 973 M
Net income 2019 1 021 M
Debt 2019 14 475 M
Yield 2019 0,13%
P/E ratio 2019 169x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 29 548 M
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,46  BRL
Last Close Price 36,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.63.25%6 931
TYSON FOODS66.57%32 484
HORMEL FOODS6.44%24 317
JBS SA142.28%17 808
WH GROUP LIMITED28.34%14 940
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 507
