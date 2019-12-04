BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Federal Prosecutor Complaint

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general, in connection with the complaint presented by the Federal Prosecutor regarding the Trapaça Operation involving eleven individuals, that it is collecting the details contained in the referred complaint. There are no current members of the administration, officers or executives in management position of the Company reported in the complaint. Among those eleven individuals, ten no longer work for BRF and the only employee that remains in the Company has been preventively granted leave.

The Company reinforces its commitment to continue to develop its processes to guarantee the hightest standards of integrity, quality and safety, cooperating with the authorities for the clatification of all the facts.

The Company will promptly inform its shareholders and the market in general regarding any new information related to the current announcement.

São Paulo, December 4, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer