BRF S.A.

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/28
36.2 BRL   -1.15%
01:58pBRF S A : Announcement to the Market – ISE Portfolio
11/12BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production
11/12Brazil gets approval for 13 meatpacking plants for China exports
BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – ISE Portfolio

11/29/2019 | 01:58pm EST

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-TRADED COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that it was included in the 15th B3 Corporate Sustainability Index - ISE portfolio. The index, pioneer in Latin America, had its portfolio announced this Friday (29).

The ISE is a tool for comparative analysis of the performance of the companies listed on B3 from the standpoint of corporate sustainability, based on economic efficiency, environmental equilibrium, social justice and corporate governance.

BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world, is the only food company in the food sector in Brazil to appear in the list. Its reinstatement to the index and the improvement of the performance of its indicators relating to the aspects of environment, sustainability and corporate governance are commitments assumed within the scope of the long-term strategic plan announced by the Company in 2018.

The new portfolio will remain valid from January 06, 2020, through January 01, 2021, and is comprised of 36 shares of 30 companies. The selection is based on criteria set forth by the Sustainability Studies Center - FGVCes of Fundação Getulio Vargas's Business Administration School of São Paulo - EAESP-FGV, and the process is audited by KPMG.

This achievement reinforces our position for sustainable growth and reaffirms our efforts to improve our management practices to create value for shareholders and society.

São Paulo, November 29, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:57:03 UTC
