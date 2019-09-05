Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF S.A.    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Sale of SATS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:42am EDT

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, it executed, on the date hereof, with SATS Food Services PTE Ltd., a Sale and Purchase Agreement providing for the terms and conditions for the sale of 49% of the shares held by BRF in SATS BRF Food PTE Ltd., engaged in the activities of food processing and distribution in Singapore and the region.

The transaction was concluded on the same date by means of the payment to BRF of the amount of SD$ 17,000,000.00 (seventeen million Singaporean Dollars), equivalent to approximately R$51,000,000.00 (fifty one million Brazilian reais), including the execution of a new contract regarding distribution and licensing of brands owned by BRF.

This transaction is part of the Financial and Operational Restructuring Plan, announced by the Company in the Material Fact on June 29, 2019, whose main objective is to accelerate the Company's financial deleveraging process and focus on its core markets, being these the Brazilian, the Halal and the Asian markets.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market duly informed about any material events regarding the transaction hereby mentioned.

São Paulo, September 5, 2019.

Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr.

Global CEO,

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer (Interim)

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 12:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF S.A.
08:42aBRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Sale of SATS
PU
08/30BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Clarifications about a news article..
PU
08/29BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Sale of Material Equity Interest &n..
PU
08/29Brazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia - minister
RE
08/19BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
PU
08/14BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Acquisition of Material Equity Inte..
PU
08/13BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
PU
08/13BRF S A : Minutes Of The Ordinary Meeting Of The Fiscal Council
PU
08/13BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – New CFO
PU
08/09BRF S A : Material Fact – Estimates for the Company's Net Financial Levera..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 252 M
EBIT 2019 2 464 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 16 350 M
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -143x
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 30 749 M
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,27  BRL
Last Close Price 37,89  BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.72.00%7 474
TYSON FOODS61.16%31 385
HORMEL FOODS0.37%22 710
JBS SA149.78%19 370
WH GROUP LTD12.36%12 768
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group