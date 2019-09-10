BRF S A : Corporate Policy of Competence

BRF S.A.

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

or jointly, amount higher than R$ 100,000.000,00 (one hundred million reais), except for the acts described in items "v" and "vi" below, which shall follow the specific provisions of these respective items.

authorize the granting of guarantees, real or fidejussory, commercial pledge, guarantees and endorsements, as well as to contract insurance guarantee or letters of guarantee, whenever these acts result in an economic risk for the Company or of the controlled companies or affiliates, directly or indirectly by the Company, in amount higher than R$ 400,000.000,00 (four hundred million reais). For the granting of mortgages is required the Board of Directors approval for amounts higher than R$ 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million reais), as per item (iii) above.

authorize the Board of Officers to offer products and real estates and properties of the Company or controlled companies or affiliates, directly or indirectly, in guarantee to the financial institutions when contracting financing or in guarantee of judicial procedures, whenever these acts result in obligation for the Company or for the controlled companies or affiliates, directly or indirectly by the Company, in amount higher than R$ 400,000.000,00 (four hundred million reais).

approve the contracting with third parties of debt operations of the Company or of controlled companies or affiliates, directly or indirectly by the Company, that represent, separately or jointly, amount higher than R$ 400,000.000,00 (four hundred million reais).

approve the issue, purchase, assignment, transfer, sale and/or encumbrance, at any title or form, by the Company or by the controlled companies or affiliates, directly or indirectly, of equity interests and/or any securities in any companies (including waiver to the right of subscription of shares or debentures convertible into shares of subsidiaries, controlled companies or affiliates), regardless of the amount involved.

approve and define previously, the acts to be practiced by the Board of Officers of the Company at the General Shareholder's Meeting and/or Shareholder's Meeting of controlled companies, affiliates or invested companies, directly or indirectly, acting as shareholder and/or partner of these companies, when dealing with subjects involving amounts higher than R$ 100,000.000,00 (one hundred million reais) or whenever that involve reputational and strategic aspects for the Company, except when such act occurs in direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of BRF, in which case the decision shall be taken by the Board of Officers.