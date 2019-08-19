BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
0
08/19/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019
Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on August 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m, in São Paulo City, São Paulo state, at BRF S.A.'s ("Company") office located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1st floor, Pinheiros, ZIP Code 05425-000.
Summons and Presence: The call notice requirement was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Company's Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"),
Mr. Augusto
Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto
Cruz"), Mr. Dan
Ioschpe
("Mr. Dan
Ioschpe"),
Ms. Flávia Buarque de Almeida ("Ms. Flávia Almeida"), Mr. Walter Malieni Jr.
("Mr. Walter Malieni"),
Mr. Francisco
Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis
("Mr. Francisco
Petros"),
Mr. José
Luiz Osório
("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues") and Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes ("Mr. Roberto Mendes").
Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro
Neves.
Agenda: Nomination of the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.
Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda has been examined, the following matter was discussed and the following resolution was taken:
Nomination of the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes, approved the election of Mr. Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG n.09.138.587-2IFP/RJ, enrolled at CPF/MF under n.034.141.847-10,with address, including fot he purposes of the provisions of §2 of the Article 149 of Law 6,404/76, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1stfloor - Pinheiros - São Paulo - SP - Zip Code05425-070,to the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, with a term of office until May 31, 2021, counting from the date of his investiture, which shall take place on September 16, 2019.
There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which
Page 1 of 2
Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the BRF S.A. held on August 13, 2019
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019
time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.
I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in Book of the Minutes of
the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.
São Paulo, August 13, 2019
Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves
Secretary
Page 2 of 2
Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the BRF S.A. held on August 13, 2019