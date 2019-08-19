BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the BRF S.A. held on August 13, 2019

There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which

to the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, with a term of office until May 31, 2021, counting from the date of his investiture, which shall take place on September 16, 2019.

with address, including fot he purposes of the provisions of §2 of the Article 149 of Law 6,404/76, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1

. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes, approved the election of Mr. Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG n.

Nomination of the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019

