BRF S A : Minutes Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

0
08/19/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019

  1. Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on August 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m, in São Paulo City, São Paulo state, at BRF S.A.'s ("Company") office located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1st floor, Pinheiros, ZIP Code 05425-000.
  2. Summons and Presence: The call notice requirement was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Company's Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"),

Mr. Augusto

Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto

Cruz"), Mr. Dan

Ioschpe

("Mr. Dan

Ioschpe"),

Ms. Flávia Buarque de Almeida ("Ms. Flávia Almeida"), Mr. Walter Malieni Jr.

("Mr. Walter Malieni"),

Mr. Francisco

Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis

("Mr. Francisco

Petros"),

Mr. José

Luiz Osório

("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues") and Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes ("Mr. Roberto Mendes").

  1. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro
    Neves.
  2. Agenda: Nomination of the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.
  3. Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda has been examined, the following matter was discussed and the following resolution was taken:
  4. Nomination of the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer. The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous votes, approved the election of Mr. Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG n. 09.138.587-2IFP/RJ, enrolled at CPF/MF under n. 034.141.847-10,with address, including fot he purposes of the provisions of §2 of the Article 149 of Law 6,404/76, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1st floor - Pinheiros - São Paulo - SP - Zip Code 05425-070,to the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, with a term of office until May 31, 2021, counting from the date of his investiture, which shall take place on September 16, 2019.

There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which

time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in Book of the Minutes of

the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, August 13, 2019

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the BRF S.A. held on August 13, 2019

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:21:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 386 M
EBIT 2019 2 464 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 16 350 M
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -964x
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 31 301 M
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,27  BRL
Last Close Price 38,57  BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.75.88%7 838
TYSON FOODS64.23%31 983
HORMEL FOODS-2.88%22 128
JBS SA151.08%19 420
WH GROUP LTD4.94%11 920
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 247
