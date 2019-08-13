BRF S A : Minutes Of The Ordinary Meeting Of The Fiscal Council

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD ON AUGUST 06, 2019

Date, Time and Place : Held on August 06, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in São Paulo City, São Paulo State, at the BRF S.A.'s (" Company ") office located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 8501, 1 st floor, Pinheiros, Zip Code 05425-000. Summons and Presence : Summons duly held pursuant to the Fiscal Council Internal Regulation, with the presence of the totality of the members of the Fiscal Council: Messrs. Attílio Guaspari (" Mr. Attílio Guaspari "), Maria Paula Soares Aranha (" Mrs. Maria Paula ") and André Vicentini (" Mr. André Vicentini "). Presiding Board : Chairman : Attílio Guaspari. Secretary : Carlos Eduardo de Castro

Neves. Agenda: (i) Analysis and Discussion of the Quarterly Financial Information for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019. Matters and Resolutions : Once the agenda had been examined, the following matters were discussed and the following resolutions were taken:

5.1. Analysis and Discussion of the Quarterly Financial Information for the Quarter ended June

30, 2019. The quarterly financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("2nd ITR/2019") were presented to the members of the Fiscal Council. After analysis and discussion, the members of the Fiscal Council clarified their doubts and acknowledged the 2nd ITR/2019.

6. Documents Filed at the Company: The documents analyzed by the members of the Fiscal Council or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.

